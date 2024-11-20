Chandrababu Naidu Should Continue As CM For 10 Years: Pawan Kalyan

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Nov 20 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Pawan Kalyan said on Wednesday that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu should continue in the post for 10 years.

Speaking in the Assembly, the Jana Sena leader heaped praise on the Chief Minister and claimed that under his leadership the state was marching ahead towards comprehensive development.

"You should continue as Chief Minister not just five years but for a decade," he told Naidu amid thumping of desks by the members of the Telugu Desam Party, the Jana Sena, and the BJP.

The actor-turned-politician expressed satisfaction over the completion of 150 days of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government and its performance. He said the state was heading for overall development.

Pawan Kalyan slammed the previous government of the YSR Congress Party, saying it troubled Naidu by sending him to jail in false cases. He also alleged that the previous government destroyed the state's economy and pushed it back in all the sectors. He hoped that Andhra Pradesh would soon become a one trillion dollar economy.

Lauding the services of TDP party chief Naidu, the Jana Sena leader said that if there are Telugu-speaking people across the world, it is because of the efforts of Naidu.

Pawan Kalyan said the NDA partners were determined to work together to realise the dreams for which they joined hands.

Meanwhile, Naidu said they have the responsibility to inform people of the works undertaken by their government. He told the Assembly that the government was moving ahead by laying one brick at a time. He claimed that the deeper the government was going into the irregularities of the previous government, the more shocking details were coming to light.

Stating that people have been giving him love and affection for the last four decades, Naidu said he would always remain indebted to them and continue to work for their welfare.