Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Helps Employees Recover Unpaid Wages In Southern California

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leading employment law firm offers complimentary case evaluations for workers facing wage violation issues across Southern California.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. , a leading Southern California employment law firm, helps employees facing wage violation across Southern California . With offices in Encino, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura and Bakersfield, the law firm continues its commitment to protecting worker rights.

"California's wage and hour laws are complex, and unfortunately, violations remain widespread," says Mr. Michael Akopyan, Spokesperson for Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. "We're seeing an increasing number of cases where employees are denied their rightfully earned wages through various schemes, from misclassification to manipulated timekeeping systems."

Under California law, employees have the right to receive full and prompt payment for their labor, underscoring the importance of fair wages to support individuals and families. Despite these legal protections, wage and hour violations are common, leaving employees vulnerable.

Unpaid wage claims can arise from various violations, including failure to pay minimum wage, unpaid overtime, and unpaid hours worked. California courts uphold these rights firmly, as reflected in the landmark case Troester v. Starbucks Corp. (2018) , which affirmed employees' rights to compensation for all work hours. Akopyan Law Firm's dedicated attorneys are skilled in identifying these violations, addressing unlawful timekeeping practices, and recovering lost wages for their clients.

Akopyan Law Firm often handles cases involving:

.Unpaid overtime and failure to pay for all hours worked

.Inaccurate wage statements and missing pay details

.Denial of required rest and meal breaks

.Misclassification of employees to avoid overtime pay

.Manipulated timekeeping records reducing paid hours

.Such cases highlight the importance of legal expertise in holding employers accountable for following California's strict wage and hour laws.

Recent client testimonials highlight the firm's effectiveness. "Michael and Anni constituted an exceptional team. Michael consistently upheld open communication and provided invaluable assistance throughout the entire process. Their unwavering dedication resulted in a hard-fought victory for my case," shares a recent client.

Another client notes: "I've worked with Michael on a number of occasions and he has been great. He is extremely knowledgeable and is a good problem solver. I also like the fact that he is responsive as well as direct."

The firm offers complimentary case evaluations to help workers determine if their rights have been violated.

"Very professional, personable, and timely in their response time to any of my calls or emails. Helpful with the questions I asked and very transparent throughout their entire process," states a client, emphasizing the firm's client-focused approach.

The firm's attorneys, including Michael Akopyan (about-us/michael-akopyan/ ) and Ani M. Akopyan (about-us/ani-akopyan/ ), have been named to the Southern California Super Lawyers List for multiple consecutive years, recognizing their exceptional legal expertise and client service.

For more information about Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. and to schedule a complimentary case evaluation, please call +1 (818) 509-9975 or visit the law firm's website (contact-us/ ). The firm's blog at blog/ offers valuable resources and insights into employment law matters.

###

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. (about-us/ ) is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

Contact Details:

Michael Akopyan

Ani M. Akopyan

Los Angeles Office:

15821 Ventura Blvd. Suite 645

Encino, California 91436

Phone: (818) 509-9975

Bakersfield Office:

4900 California Avenue, Ste. 210-B

Bakersfield, California 93309

Phone: (661) 874-4118

Orange Office:

1100 West Town and Country Road

Suite 1250, Orange, California 92868

Phone: (657) 224-4422

Riverside Office:

11801 Pierce Street

Suite 200, Riverside, California 92505

Phone: (951) 394-7421

San Bernardino Office:

473 E Carnegie Drive, Suite 200

San Bernardino, California 92408

Phone: (909) 966-5204

Ventura Office:

300 Esplanade Drive, Ste. 900

Oxnard, California 93036

Phone: (805) 504-1205

Note to Editors:

.For more information or to schedule an interview with Michael Akopyan, please contact the firm at +1 (818) 509-9975. The attorneys at Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., are available to provide an expert commentary on employment law matters.

.The firm has been recognized for its outstanding legal work, with attorneys Ani M. Akopyan and Michael Akopyan being named to the Southern California Super Lawyers List five times in a row - in 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024.

.Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. has offices in Los Angeles, Bakersfield, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura in California.

End of Press Release.

Michael Akopyan

Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

+1 818-509-9975

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.