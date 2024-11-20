L&A Launches Agtech Catalyzer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Catalyzer by L&A

An AgTech Business Builder for Bootstrapped Farming Entrepreneurs

- Chris LaudandoCHICO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Laudando & Associates (L&A), a pioneering leader in development, has officially launched Catalyzer , an incubator program designed specifically for bootstrapped farming entrepreneurs. Catalyzer is set to disrupt the status quo of AgTech development, empowering farming entrepreneurs to take control of cutting-edge agricultural innovation without relinquishing autonomy to venture capital interests.“AgTech in the United States is on life support, held back by systems that prioritize control over innovation,” said Chris Laudando, President of L&A.“With Catalyzer, we're taking a bold step to change that narrative, helping farmers-who are the original entrepreneurs-bring revolutionary solutions to market while maintaining ownership of their visions.”A Unique Approach to AgTech InnovationUnlike traditional incubators funded by venture capital firms, Catalyzer by L&A is deeply rooted in the principles of independence, bootstrapped innovation, and practical engineering. The program offers a robust suite of resources to its participants, including:. Strategy and Management Consulting, Including Business Formulation & IP Support. Non-Recurring Engineering (NRE) AgTech Development Services. Access to Cutting-Edge L&A Workshop, Offices, Team, and Tools. Access to the L&A ParkingPlotTMParticipants in Catalyzer benefit from significantly reduced NRE rates and gain access to L&A's renownedexpertise in areas such as robotics, sensor fusion, and AI/ML via the AgCeptionTM brand of automationperception tools. Additionally, the program is recruiting managing directors for application specificintegrations of the patent-pending L&AserTM laser weeding technology, with regional and crop exclusivity available.Supporting Innovation Across the IndustryThe program highlights several innovative pilot projects, including:. AgCeptionTM for Commercial Pollinators: Real-time, pheromone-based hive monitoring tools designed for the almond industry. AgCeptionTM Greenhouse Phenotyping: Advanced data collection tools for specialty vegetable transplants and row crop breeders. AgCeptionTM Broomrape Sensing: Early detection of parasitic broomrape in processing tomatoes. AgCeptionTM Corn-o-ScopeTM & Ear-Height System: Next-generation phenotyping for corn and soybean breedersEmpowering Farmers to Lead the AgTech RevolutionCatalyzer by L&A operates under the belief that“farmer” is just another word for“entrepreneur.” By working with individuals who have deep ties to agriculture, the program ensures that AgTech development is driven by those who understand the land, its challenges, and its potential.“Farmers deserve to lead the future of agriculture, not relinquish it to those who prioritize profits over practical solutions,” said Laudando.“Catalyzer by L&A is committed to fostering innovation that brings prosperity directly to the American farmer.”Call for EntrepreneursCatalyzer by L&A is now recruiting visionary entrepreneurs with close ties to agriculture. Preference will be given to entrepreneurs and projects that demonstrate a strong commitment to high-ROI/viability, practicality, and impact.For more information, visit , or contact our team directly.About Laudando & AssociatesLaudando & Associates LLC is a leading AgTech company committed to advancing agriculture through innovative engineering and cutting-edge technology that exploits farmer insights. Inventors of the patent-pending L&AserTM laser weeding technology and the AgCeptionTM brand of automation perception & phenotyping tools, L&A delivers practical, high-ROI automation systems that help farmers grow more food & profit with less inputs.

