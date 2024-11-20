Kuwait, ICRC Discuss Coordination For Upcoming Workshops -- Ministry

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- The head of the military judiciary, the Jurist Major General Uwaid Al-Hatlani, held talks on Wednesday with the head of the regional mission of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to the GCC states, Mamadou Sow, on cooperation regarding planned workshops.

The of Defense publicized a statement about the coordination meeting that also involved a delegation accompanying Sow. It added that the two sides examined some regional issues.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Hiam Al-Fassam, in charge of humanitarian affairs, the consultant of the ICRC regional mission, Dr. Muez Al-Hathli, and a number of officers of the military judiciary. (end)

ajr









