PERFORMANCE INFLATABLES COMPANY ACQUIRES FLEXI-LINER CORPORATION

SCOTTSDALE,

Ariz., Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Performance

Inflatables Co. LLC, a portfolio company of Pinewell Capital, and Flexi-Liner Corporation jointly announce today the of Flexi-Liner Corporation by Performance Inflatables.

Flexi-Liner will be maintaining its Chino, California location and continue to serve the international tank lining and helium recovery markets with various solutions including Chemical Tank Liners, Hypochlorite Tank Liners, Helium Recovery Bags and Surge Vessel Bladders.

Flexi-Liner has been a leader in innovative solutions to protect and refurbish tanks in a cost-effective manner while minimizing down time.

"We are excited to join the Performance Inflatables team and, as part of a larger family, to expand our offerings for existing customers and to reach new customers with our highly focused and enhanced team", said Tait Eyre, President of Flexi-Liner.

Performance Inflatables is a world leading manufacturer and provider of cutting-edge solutions to Commercial and Military customers; its highly engineered performance and innovative fabric technologies serve customers in all environments from the depth of the Mariana Trench to Space.

Performance Inflatables holds three other companies including Subsalve USA, AEF and AERÉ Marine, all hold globally recognized positions in Buoyancy Solutions, Water Load Testing, Pneumatic Lifting, Agile Liquid Logistics Solutions, Skirts for the US Fleet of Air Cushion Vehicles, High Performance Inflatable/Deflatable Boat Fenders and other Docking Solutions.

"We are thrilled to have Flexi-Liner join the Performance Inflatables portfolio of companies", said Richard Heath, CEO of Performance Inflatables. "Flexi-Liner's focus on Customers, Quality, and Innovation fits perfectly with the culture of Performance Inflatables. The addition of Tait and the entire Flexi-Liner staff to our existing team, will further expand our ability to solve a broader set of difficult challenges and enhance our ability to deliver exceptional customer outcomes in any environment they operate. We will continue to invest in and grow our capabilities at our North Kingstown RI, Picayune MS, Coral Springs FL and Chino CA "

