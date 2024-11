(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man who was seriously in a missile attack on Odesa on November 18 died in an Odesa hospital.

Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Today a man died in the city hospital. Doctors fought desperately for his life, but his injuries were very severe," the message says.















































































As reported by Ukrinform, 55 people were injured in a missile attack on Odesa on November 18, 23 of them are currently in hospitals. Five adults are in serious condition, two of them have lost limbs. Ten people were killed.