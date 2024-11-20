Softpak Financial Systems Recognized As A Clutch Global Leader For Fall 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SoftPak named a top B2B company for Portfolio Rebalancing services

WAYLAND, BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SoftPak Systems Inc . is a leader in full-service fintech software development and provider of innovative portfolio management and rebalancing software for the financial sector. Specializing in tax-efficient wealth and asset management solutions, SoftPak helps firms of all sizes streamline operations, enhance performance, and achieve optimal portfolio rebalancing. With a focus on customization, scalability, and seamless integration, empowering clients to meet their financial goals effectively and efficiently. Announced its recognition as a 2024 Fall Global Award winner for Wealth & Asset Management and Financial Advising & Planning services on Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Honorees are selected based on their industry expertise and ability to deliver scores that are calculated based on the client feedback from thousands of reviews published on Clutch.SoftPak Financial Systems is honored to be recognized as a 2024 Fall Clutch Global Award winner. This award is a testament to the excellent client work we have delivered this year as recognized through the voice of our customers in their reviews on Clutch. We're proud to be recognized as a Wealth & Asset Management, and Financial Advising & Planning leader on a global scale. Clutch Global Awards showcases the very best in the B2B services industry worldwide.“As a CEO, it is my responsibility to foster a culture where employees feel heard and valued. Good compensation and a supportive environment are key to keeping talent engaged. When employees feel motivated and aligned with the company's vision, they are more likely to contribute to its growth and success.”“Our Clutch Global Award winners exemplify what it means to be leaders in B2B service,” said Tim Condon, Clutch Chief Revenue Officer.“The companies named are redefining what it means to provide top-tier service by fostering partnerships that fuel change and drive tangible results for their clients. Their proven track record of excellence sets the benchmark for what exceptional service truly means."Naaz Scheik , CEO of SoftPak, has been recognized as one of the "Top 10 Next-Gen Pioneers Leaders in Fintech, 2024" for his innovative leadership and visionary approach to fintech solutions. Under his guidance, SoftPak has transformed portfolio management with cutting-edge software that helps financial institutions achieve optimal results. Naaz's deep understanding of both technology and finance, coupled with his commitment to innovation, has made him a key figure in driving change and shaping the future of fintech.View our recent work and reviews on our Clutch profile: #highlightsABOUT CLUTCHClutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 6 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.ABOUT YOUR COMPANYSoftPak Financial Systems was founded in 1994 and specializes exclusively in enterprise software development, software integration, and consultant placement for the financial sector. The company is headquartered in Wayland, Massachusetts, and has 100 employees worldwide, consisting of product and project managers, developers, and QA experts. Our offshore development center, Matrix Systems, is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001 (ISMS) certified and working towards CMMI ML 3 with a completed Class-C appraisal. SoftPak's clients are among the leading financial institutions in the country. We have built strong, loyal relationships based on personalized service and close attention to quality and detail. SoftPak's expertise in developing intuitive software solutions to complex business challenges has made it a proven partner for leading global financial institutions. Our technical consultants bring with them extensive experience in financial services software development, which enables us to integrate quickly with internal business and IT teams.

