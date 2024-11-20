Welltory Launches Unprecedented Sleep Analysis Feature For Apple Watch Users

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltory, a leading all-in-one wellness app, launches science-backed comprehensive Sleep Analysis. The feature demystifies users' sleep patterns and gives actionable insights on their improvements. Initially available for Apple Watch users, access will expand soon.

"When we began developing our Sleep Analysis, our scientists found a major issue-wearables often fall short in accurately tracking sleep stages," said Jane Smorodnikova, Welltory's CEO and founder. "Further research confirmed that polysomnography (PSG), the gold standard, is impractical for daily use. Frustrated by this, we developed an algorithm that digs deep into Apple Watch data to demystify what happens to your body while you sleep. It bridges heart rate, movement, and scientific insights. It doesn't match the precision of a sleep lab, but it delivers unprecedently deep results, and we continuously refine it for even greater accuracy."

Sleep analysis is powered by the Sleep Wave - a personalized heart rate pattern that tracks nightly recovery. With dynamic visuals, users can follow their heartbeat's wave to see exactly when the day's stress subsided, letting them drift off into deep rest. The algorithm benchmarks users' sleep patterns against both individual baselines and ideal heart rate. Also, it provides actionable feedback on how daily activities influence sleep quality, ensuring users receive accurate, personalized recommendations.

Welltory's Sleep Analysis goes beyond basic tracking to deliver actionable insights that empower users to build healthy sleep routines:



Sleep Balance: The analysis evaluates baseline sleep patterns, stress levels, and daily activities to determine personal sleep needs. Rather than focusing on rigid rules, the feature tailors advice based on how much rest the body truly requires for optimal performance.



Consistency Without Rigidity: While maintaining regular sleep schedules is encouraged, Welltory accommodates flexibility when life demands it, ensuring occasional deviations don't disrupt long-term health.



Awakenings Insight: The feature helps users identify patterns in nighttime awakenings, offering practical solutions to minimize disruptions and improve the quality of rest.

Restorative Sleep Assessment: Instead of merely tracking hours, Welltory measures how restorative sleep is, guiding users toward deeper recovery and brighter mornings through personalized, science-backed insights.

Sleep Analysis embodies Welltory's commitment to a comprehensive, science-driven approach to health and decodes users' nightly journey into something they can understand and improve.

About Welltory:

Welltory is a tech company behind the most popular all-in-one wellness app, ranked in the top 50 Health & Fitness Top Grossing and featured 20 times by the App Store. By leveraging data from over 1200 wearables, devices, and apps, AI/ML-powered app keeps 10M+ members on track for lifelong health delivering personalized insights and recommendations developed on top of proprietary algorithms and data analysis techniques. Welltory's approach to wellness is backed by solid science, including comprehensive research, publications in top-tier journals like MDPI and Nature Scientific Reports, and partnerships with prestigious universities. More than 65% of its members report experiencing better sleep, reduced stress, and increased physical activity. Founded in 2016, Welltory is based in Redwood City, CA. .

