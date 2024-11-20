Glassdome Completes Battery Passport Pilot As Part Of Global Battery Alliance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Simon Kim, CEO and founder of GlassdomeVANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Glassdome , an industrial software company that analyzes data, today announced the successful completion of the battery passport pilot of the Global Battery Alliance , a multi-stakeholder, public-private collaboration platform founded in 2017 at the World Economic Forum, committed to scaling a responsible, sustainable and circular battery value chain by 2030. The battery passport pilot allowed participating companies to benchmark their preparedness against the due diligence requirements of the EU Batteries Regulation, which will be implemented in 2025. Led by the world's leading battery cell manufacturers, Glassdome is one of ten companies in the consortia participating in the largest pre-competitive effort to establish harmonized battery passports - an important and essential milestone for the industry. Battery passports are a major step towards achieving more transparent and sustainable battery value chains.Coordinated by the Global Battery Alliance (GBA), the battery passport pilots build upon the successful battery passport proof of concept in 2023. The consortia worked with seven digital solution providers to determine the provenance and flow of seven materials - lithium​, graphite (artificial)​, aluminum, cobalt​, copper​, nickel and iron phosphate.“By organizing this pre-competitive collaboration, the Global Battery Alliance is paving the way for more transparency in EV battery manufacturing, which will become even more important as the EU and other regions pass more regulations. Glassdome is proud to be part of this joint effort,” said Simon Kim, CEO and founder of Glassdome.Cell manufacturers representing over 80% of the global electric vehicle battery market share mobilized their supply chains from mining companies to refiners, manufacturers and recyclers to participate in the pilots. Besides Glassdome, participating companies include Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL), CALB Group Co. Ltd, Circularise, Circulor, FinDreams Battery, EVE Energy Co. Ltd, Gotion High-tech Co., Ltd., LG Energy Solution, Li Auto, Minviro, Minespider, Nanjing Fuchuang Intelligent Manufacturing Technology Co., Ltd., Samsung SDI Co., Ltd, SK tes, Shenzhen Dianlian Technology, Shenzhen Precise Testing Technology Co., Ltd., SQM, and Sunwoda Electronic Co., Ltd.Building on existing regulations and voluntary standards, the Global Battery Alliance developed seven rulebooks defining baseline expectations and leading practices around greenhouse gas emissions: Environmental Due Diligence, Human Rights Due Diligence, Forced Labor, Child Labor, Biodiversity, Indigenous Peoples' Rights and Circular Design. The rulebooks help guide company efforts in addressing risks and sustainability impacts within their supply chains.The ten companies in the consortia gathered over 200 sustainability reports, marking a significant step towards establishing the GBA Battery Passport as a trusted source of sustainability indicators. Leveraging digital product passports for data collection, aggregation, scoring and verification, the GBA Battery Passport provides companies with globally harmonized expectations for reporting, guidance for continuous improvement guidance, and also recognizes efforts beyond compliance.About GlassdomeGlassdome is an industrial software company with expertise in acquiring and analyzing data from manufacturing equipment. Glassdome uses a SaaS-based solution to guide manufacturers from data collection to monitoring to ongoing reporting, enabling them to obtain data from machines, transfer it to software, and access it. We empower manufacturers within the EV battery, chemical, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage industries to capture the untapped potential of data throughout the supply chain to achieve continuous operational efficiency improvement and meet regulatory environmental and emissions compliance.Founded in 2019 with deep roots in Silicon Valley and Korea, Glassdome is perfectly positioned to serve manufacturers that want to improve efficiency and meet or exceed green regulation requirements in one platform. Follow Glassdome on LinkedIn or learn more at .

