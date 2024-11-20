Iran Warns Of Consequences If UN Nuclear Watchdog Resolution Passes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- Iran on Wednesday warned of consequences if an International Atomic Agency (IAEA) is passed against it, saying Tehran would respond accordingly if such a measure was implemented.

Accusing the West of ignoring the Islamic Republic's "goodwill," Foreign Abbas Araghchi told IAEA chief Rafael Grossi over the phone that such "non-constructive" measures would elicit an appropriate response from Tehran.

Discussing the matter separately with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot, Iran's top said that the resolution called for by France, Germany and Britain risks "complicating matters," and contradicting the "positive atmosphere" between Tehran and the IAEA, according to a statement by the foreign ministry.

The UN atomic agency is convening for a board meeting over the course of two days to discuss pressing matters, chief among them Tehran's nuclear program. (end)

