Iran Warns Of Consequences If UN Nuclear Watchdog Resolution Passes
11/20/2024 8:13:41 AM
TEHRAN, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- Iran on Wednesday warned of consequences if an International Atomic energy Agency (IAEA) resolution is passed against it, saying Tehran would respond accordingly if such a measure was implemented.
Accusing the West of ignoring the Islamic Republic's "goodwill," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told IAEA chief Rafael Grossi over the phone that such "non-constructive" measures would elicit an appropriate response from Tehran.
Discussing the matter separately with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot, Iran's top diplomat said that the resolution called for by France, Germany and Britain risks "complicating matters," and contradicting the "positive atmosphere" between Tehran and the IAEA, according to a statement by the foreign ministry.
The UN atomic agency is convening for a board meeting over the course of two days to discuss pressing matters, chief among them Tehran's nuclear program. (end)
