Hankyung Introduces: Dain Leaders Launches 'CEREAL PLANET,' An AI-Based Campus Life-Logging Metaverse

Photo: Main Concept Image of CEREAL PLANET

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dain Leaders, an AI-Based EduTech Company, Launches Campus Life-Logging Metaverse 'CEREAL PLANET'.

'CEREAL PLANET' is a campus life-logging designed for university students to record not only their school activities but also student communities, daily life, and information about nearby restaurants. Users can earn rewards based on their activity.

In collaboration with universities, Dain Leaders has implemented a 3D virtual space within CEREAL PLANET.

A conference hall for various seminars and lectures,

An admissions center and counseling rooms for university promotion and admissions guidance,

An international center for foreign students,

A career guidance center where educational institutions and companies can self-promote, A plaza brand shop where users can purchase avatar and My Room theme items.

University students and prospective applicants, who are the primary users, can receive customized university-related information and participate in communities covering a range of topics such as education, admissions, daily life, and popular restaurants around campus. In addition to interactions between universities and students, users can exchange information through community forums, form clubs to engage in shared activities, and share content related to admissions, academic assignments, exams, and personal statement writing.

The platform also features an international center dedicated to foreign students aspiring to enter Korean universities, offering Korean language learning content and study abroad counseling services. Through this, international students can access immersive information about Korean universities and gain valuable insights virtually.

In CEREAL PLANET, user activities are recorded on the blockchain, and users receive SBTs (Soulbound Tokens)-non-transferable tokens that verify identity-as certifications for their activities. With SBTs, users can document their activities, build a long-term record, and ultimately enhance their career profiles.

Additionally, universities, local businesses, educational institutions, and companies can create quests for specific purposes. When university students complete these quests, they earn points or CEREAL tokens (CEP) as rewards.

CEREAL is a rebranded project of DoDream, a blockchain-based platform for matching international students to Korean universities, originally launched by Dain Leaders in 2019. Dain Leaders has rebranded DoDream's reward system, DRM, as CEP, and expanded the service into a metaverse-based platform.

While DoDream focused on managing international student data on the blockchain, CEREAL aims to foster a positive cycle through participant-driven quests (missions) and rewards.

Going forward, CEREAL PLANET will continue building a new metaverse ecosystem that connects universities, educational institutions, and students within a campus-based framework. Over the medium and long term, it envisions developing a blockchain- and NFT-based metaverse, ultimately creating a new platform connected to the real economy.

