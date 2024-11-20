Israeli air, land, and sea attacks on southern Lebanon intensify

(MENAFN) Israeli air, land, and sea on southern Lebanon are intensifying after a month and a half of fierce assaults, with Hezbollah responding by targeting Israeli military sites. At the same time, ceasefire talks are underway, with the United States, Israel's key ally, claiming to mediate between Tel Aviv and Beirut through envoy Amos Hochstein. The negotiations aim to end the conflict that began on September 23, 2024, despite the U.S.'s strong support for Israel's actions in Gaza and Lebanon.



Hochstein arrived in Beirut to resume talks with Lebanese leaders, including Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Najib Mikati. However, reports from both sides indicate that the major hurdle in the negotiations is Israel's demand for the "freedom to strike targets in Lebanon even after a ceasefire," a condition similar to its operations in Syria. Lebanon has rejected this demand, arguing that it would allow Israel to continue attacks without adhering to any ceasefire agreement.



Meanwhile, Israeli forces are advancing into Lebanese territory along multiple strategic routes while increasing airstrikes, artillery shelling, and targeted killings of Hezbollah leaders. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted that negotiations must proceed "amid bombardment and fire."



Field reports from southern Lebanon indicate that Israel has begun the second phase of its ground offensive, pushing into Hezbollah’s deeper defensive positions in villages beyond the first line of defense. Since early October, Israeli forces have entered border areas, setting explosives in towns that form Hezbollah's initial defense, but the operation has faced considerable setbacks, including heavy losses.

