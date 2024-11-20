Nestlé’S $2.8 Billion Cost-Cutting Gambit: A Bid For Renewal

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Nestlé, the Swiss food giant, is embarking on a bold restructuring plan. The company aims to slash costs by $2.8 billion by 2027. This move comes as Nestlé grapples with slowing growth and changing consumer habits.



New CEO Laurent Freixe is spearheading this initiative. He took the helm in September 2024, replacing Mark Schneider. Freixe brings 40 years of experience to the role.



The plan involves several key elements. Nestlé will boost marketing spending to 9% of sales by 2025. This marks a significant increase from 7.7% in 2023. The company hopes this will reinvigorate its iconic brands.



Another major change is the restructuring of Nestlé's water and premium drinks business. This division will become a separate global unit starting January 2025.



Brands like Perrier and San Pellegrino fall under this umbrella. Nestlé's recent financial performance underscores the need for change.







In the first nine months of 2024, organic sales grew by just 2%. This represents the slowest growth rate in decades for the company.

Nestlé's Strategic Restructuring

Freixe faces a challenging task. He must balance cost-cutting with investments in growth. The CEO emphasizes fixing underperforming brands rather than selling them off. This approach differs from some competitors who have divested struggling units.



The market has reacted cautiously to these announcements. Nestlé 's stock price has fallen 21.3% year-to-date in 2024. Investors seem wary of the company's ability to reignite growth.



Nestlé's plan reflects broader trends in the consumer goods industry. Many companies are grappling with inflation and changing consumer preferences. The focus on cost-cutting and marketing investment is a common response.



The success of this strategy remains to be seen. Nestlé must navigate a complex global economic landscape. It also faces evolving consumer tastes and increased competition from smaller, nimbler brands.



Freixe's leadership will be crucial in the coming years. His ability to execute this plan will determine Nestlé's future trajectory. The company's vast portfolio of brands gives it significant resources to draw upon.



Nestlé's restructuring effort highlights the challenges facing large multinationals. Adapting to rapid market changes while maintaining profitability is no easy feat. The company's actions will be closely watched by industry observers and competitors alike.

