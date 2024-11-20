Special Teachers Will Continue To Serve In Their Schools, Assures Nitish Kumar (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 20 (IANS) Amid transfer concerns among teaching faculty, Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar has assured special teachers in the state that they will continue to serve in the where they are currently employed.

The Chief Minister announced this during a ceremony in Patna, where appointment letters were distributed to 1,14,138 special teachers.

Of them, 98,349 were primary teachers, 12,524 secondary teachers and 3,265 higher secondary teachers who passed the competency test.

Addressing the gathering, he emphasised the government's commitment to the welfare of teachers. He clarified that concerns about potential reassignments, especially regarding separate postings for male and female teachers, had been addressed.

"Amid apprehension among appointed teachers regarding new postings, our government has decided that they will continue as special teachers at their schools," Kumar stated.

This decision aims to ensure stability and alleviate the teachers' concerns, enhancing the efficiency of the education system in Bihar.

Reflecting on his government's commitment to education, the Chief Minister highlighted that reforms in the sector began soon after his government took office in November 2005.

"We first started working in this direction in the year 2006. It is a matter of great happiness that appointed teachers have now been made to pass the competency test," he remarked.