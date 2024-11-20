Burt (BURT), A Moon Martians Crypto Adventure Token, Listed On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Burt (BURT) for all BitMart users on November 12, 2024. The BURT/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 09:00 (UTC).







What is Burt (BURT)?

Burt (BURT) is a KRC-20 token launched on the Kaspa network, embodying a whimsical“moon martians crypto adventure on earth” narrative. Designed as a community-driven project, Burt operates with a 100% fair launch, allocating zero tokens to the team, ensuring an egalitarian distribution among its supporters.

With a mission to foster an engaged and vibrant community, Burt introduces innovative blockchain features, including its upcoming KAS ID-a KRC721 identifier for seamless payment routing-and one of the first NFT projects on Kaspa. Through its fun and accessible approach, Burt combines meme culture with real utility, paving the way for community-driven innovation on the Kaspa ecosystem.

Why Burt (BURT)?

Burt's roadmap is a testament to its ambitious vision, starting with building strong social communities on Telegram and Twitter, expanding into exchange listings, and developing a DAO governance model to empower token holders. By integrating cutting-edge technologies like KAS ID and pioneering NFT projects, Burt aims to drive adoption and engagement within the Kaspa network. Its fair launch ensures transparency and trust, while the planned DAO solidifies its commitment to community empowerment.

Burt isn't just a token; it's a movement that celebrates inclusivity, creativity, and collaboration, making it a compelling addition to both the Kaspa network and the broader blockchain landscape.

