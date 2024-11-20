Study: The Technology Super Influencers Are Here

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - A new analysis by European specialist agency Tyto has uncovered an inner circle of just 82 influential business, and academic leaders across Europe.



In its annual Tech 500 ranking, the agency has identified the“super influencers” who have consistently maintained high levels of influence on owned, earned and social media over a prolonged period of four or more years.



Now in its eighth year, the

Tyto Tech 500

ranks the most influential individuals working in technology across Europe. Key trends in this year's report include business leaders once again emerging as the top industry influencers, overtaking journalists – who topped the list for the first time last year – as the most prominent voices in the UK, Germany, France and the Netherlands, across 17 different technology sectors.



The study found a 26% increase in influential business leaders harnessing the power of online platforms such as LinkedIn to reach audiences; they now make up nearly half (47%) of the tech power list. In contrast, the number of journalists featured has fallen by 29%, accounting for just 28% of the pan-European ranking.



Tyto's study also shows a striking 443% rise in bloggers, highlighting the power of online channels to shape debates, influence trends, and inform decisions.



Top figures in the list include Virgin founder Richard Branson, TransformHealth CEO Lucien Engelen, French entrepreneur Xavier Niel, and Mercedes Benz Group CEO Ola Källenius. Other prominent individuals include Martin Lewis, the 'Money Saving Expert'; French astronaut Thomas Pesquet; and German academic and YouTube personality, Mai Thi Nguyen-Kim. The youngest person on the list is 29-year-old technology vlogger Arun Maini, who is better known by his 20 million YouTube subscribers as 'Mrwhosetheboss'.



The Tech 500

analysis identified three common traits shared by many of these individuals: a visionary leadership style, cross-sector impact, and a commitment to tackling societal challenges. The agency's report said all the“super influencers” are“exceptional communicators who have mastered the art of engaging with the media, online communities, and industry groups in a consistent and impactful way.”



Tyto senior partner and head of media and influence Zoë Clark told PRovoke Media:“It all comes to influence in PR – who has it, how to get it and how to measure it. Influence is what shifts conversations and brings about change. This year once again business leaders emerged as the most prominent influencers. A lot of it comes back to trust. We know readers are becoming more discerning and looking to a wider range of sources for information and news. They are looking to unpick stories and hear from a wider range of commentators, so it's not surprising that business leaders are coming out on top.



“The second aspect is the leaders themselves. More than ever, they are becoming open to and expert in using a range of different platforms and tools to raise their profiles, from LinkedIn to speaker opportunities. What's also coming through for me with the business super influencers is that they are committed to societal change, and speaking with authenticity.”



Clark added:“The rise of the Super Influencers proves that enduring influence comes from strong leadership, clear communication, and consistent effort over time. There's no shortcut to building authority. The individuals in the Tyto Tech 500 have worked hard to earn credibility, adapting and engaging with countless channels, platforms, and media outlets, and they consistently add value to industry debate with differentiated opinions and innovative thinking.”



While the percentage of women in the Tyto Tech 500 has increased in recent years, this trend has plateaued, with female influencers making up 27% of the list for the second consecutive year. The disparity is even more pronounced among Super Influencers, where only 22% are women.



Some of the most influential women in the list include Sigrid Nikutta, CEO of Deutsche Bahn Cargo; Fleur Pellerin, the former French minister of digital economy and current CEO of Korelya Capital; and Anne Boden, founder and former-CEO of Starling Bank, and a leading voice in the fintech sector.



These findings reflect the broader issue of women being underrepresented in the tech community at large; McKinsey research found women comprise 26% of Europe's tech workforce, but hold just 20% of leadership roles.



Clark told PRovoke Media:“That gender gap in Europe's technology industry remains a glaring issues, whether that's down to limited access to capital, mentors, or speaking opportunities. There's something we can all do about this. We have a female-heavy senior leadership team and when advising clients, we actively ask, check, support and encourage them to search out female talent and expertise in their businesses.



“They may have to look a bit harder but I am encouraged that there is more awareness and I am hopeful that we are heading in the right direction. The figures speak for themselves, but it's worth pointing out that of the top 10 tech influencers in the UK, the second most influential person is the Telegraph's science editor Sarah Apton, and in third place is Anne Marie Imafidon, founder and CEO of Stemettes, which supports women and girls in the STEM sector.”



The Tyto Tech 500 also reveals the shifting dynamics of Europe's tech landscape. Sectors such as AI and data science (+153%), martech (+125%) and enterprise tech (+63%) have capitalised on new opportunities, with significant growth in the number of industry influencers in the Top 500. In contrast, a challenging investment climate and regulatory hurdles have contributed to considerable reductions in representation for sectors such as spacetech (-56%), biotech (-53%), and retail technology (-44%) over the past 12 months.



Clark said:“I can't see Ai disappearing from the top five for a long time. There's a raft of hugely exciting things going on in that sector, there's a lot of commentators and content jumping on that bandwagon.”



On the current rise of new social media platforms such as Bluesky and Threads, in the wake of an“Xodus” from X, formerly known as Twitter before it was bought by Elon Musk, Clark said:“There's been quite an exodus from Twitter – people are watching and waiting to see what kind of content and tone works on other platforms. I don't think we will suddenly see senior leaders using Bluesky rather than LinkedIn, but our advice is to explore, listen, learn and watch. Whatever platform you're on, being relevant and speaking with authenticity it goes a long way.”



The top 10 influencers in the UK for 2024 are:



Richard Branson– Virgin GroupSarah Knapton– The Daily TelegraphAnne Marie Imafidon– StemettesEd Conway –Sky NewsRyan Browne– CNBCAlex Hern– The EconomistDamian Carrington– The GuardianChris Stark– UK Government, Climate Change CommitteeArun Maini– MrwhosethebossMartin Lewis– Money Saving Expert

The top 10 influencers in Germany for 2024 are:



Sascha Lobo– Freelance JournalistFrank Thelen– Freigeist CapitalOla Källenius– Mercedes Benz Group AGCarsten Maschmeyer– Maschmeyer GroupHerbert Diess –Infineon TechnologiesMai Thi Nguyen-Kim– FunkAndreas von der Heydt– TchiboChristian Klein– SAPTijen Onaran –aci diversity consultingMichael Spehr– dr-spehr

The top 10 influencers in France for 2024 are:



Thomas Pesquet– European Space Agency (ESA)Xavier Niel– IliadFrédéric Simottel– BFM BusinessFrançois Sorel –BFM BusinessFleur Pellerin– Korelya CapitalMarc Simoncini– daphniJohan Lelièvre– JojolPaul Hudson– SanofiFrédéric Mazzella– BlablacarAurélie Jean– In Silico Veritas

The top 10 influencers in the Netherlands for 2024 are:



Lucien Engelen –TransformHealthAlexander Klöpping– Pom PressAndre Kuipers– AstronautWerner Vogels– AmazonRoy Jakobs –PhilipsMarcel van Oost– Connecting the Dots in FinTechBoyan Slat –The Ocean CleanupJitse Groen– Thuisbezorgd/Just EatHanneke Faber– LogitechAli Niknam– Bunq





Download the Tyto Tech 500 report here .