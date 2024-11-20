KALDVIK AS (KLDVK): Q3 2024 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KALDVIK AS (KLDVK) reports Operating income in Q3 amounted to EURm 24.5 (EURm 2.1), while the operating before fair value adjustment of biomass and production tax was EURm 2.1 (EURm 0.3).

Harvest amounted to 3.798 tonnes in Q3 2024 (193 tonnes)

Web cast will be at 11:00 (CET)/ 10:00 Icelandic time on 20 November 2024





Attached is the presentation and report for Q3 2024.

Kaldvik, 20 November 2024

Robert Robertsson, CFO of KALDVIK AS

+354 843 0086(mobile)

