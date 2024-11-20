عربي


KALDVIK AS (KLDVK): Q3 2024 Results


11/20/2024 1:01:21 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KALDVIK AS (KLDVK) reports Operating income in Q3 amounted to EURm 24.5 (EURm 2.1), while the operating profit before fair value adjustment of biomass and production tax was EURm 2.1 (EURm 0.3).

Harvest amounted to 3.798 tonnes in Q3 2024 (193 tonnes)

Web cast will be at 11:00 (CET)/ 10:00 Icelandic time on 20 November 2024 on the following LINK on Teams:


Attached is the presentation and report for Q3 2024.

Kaldvik, 20 November 2024

Contacts: Robert Robertsson, CFO of KALDVIK AS:
+354 843 0086(mobile)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • Kaldvik_Q3_2024_Presentation
  • Kaldvik_Q3_2024_Report

