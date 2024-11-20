HSMAI MEA and Sommet Education Forge Strategic Partnership to Elevate Hospitality Education and Professional Development

(MENAFN- Kaizzen Communications) Dubai, UAE – November 19, 2024 – The Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI) Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Sommet Education, representing prestigious institutions specialized in Hospitality Management such as Les Roches and Glion Institute of Higher Education, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a collaborative venture aimed at advancing professional development, thought leadership, and educational excellence within the hospitality sector. The partnership sets a framework for mutual engagement in projects and activities that will enhance educational and professional growth opportunities within the Hospitality industry.



The partnership’s key objective is to leverage the collective strengths of both HSMAI MEA and Sommet Education to provide value to hospitality professionals and students through a range of initiatives. Both parties envision the collaboration to drive industry standards in education, research, and experiential learning for future leaders of the hospitality industry. By connecting HSMAI MEA's expansive professional network across the Middle East and Africa with Sommet Education’s renowned institutions, Les Roches and Glion, this partnership promises significant contributions to the sector.



A cornerstone of the collaboration includes thought leadership activities, with Les Roches and Glion Institute of Higher Education faculty set to participate in several Executive Roundtables hosted by HSMAI MEA. These roundtables offer a platform for sharing insights on hospitality trends, innovation, and strategic marketing. Further, this collaboration will allow both organizations to co-create impactful content through webinars, workshops, and seminars, providing valuable resources to HSMAI MEA’s network and promoting best practices across the industry.



Moreover, the partnership will feature contributions from Les Roches and Glion’s academic experts, who will produce research articles and whitepapers for publication on the HSMAI MEA website, reaching a broad professional audience and encouraging dialogue on current industry challenges and innovations.



In addition, Sommet Education will become an Educational Partner at the much-anticipated 7th Annual Commercial Strategy Conference (CSC) taking place on 26-27 November 2024 at Conrad Dubai. Les Roches and Glion will play a key role in this year’s ROCKSTAR Awards by presenting the awards and engaging with attendees. This visibility will allow Les Roches and Glion to showcase their contributions to hospitality education while providing a platform for networking and recruitment within the industry.



Through the partnership, HSMAI MEA will gain access to Sommet Education’s expertise and resources to enhance its own bespoke educational programs. Additionally, this partnership will offer HSMAI MEA members unique opportunities to engage with students from Les Roches and Glion for internships, research projects, and collaborative learning activities, fostering practical experience and professional growth for students and emerging industry professionals alike.



“At HSMAI MEA, we're committed to empowering our regional community and continually bringing fresh innovation to our thought leadership and events, keeping our members at the forefront of industry change. This collaboration with Sommet Education connects our community with academic excellence, providing the insights, tools, and networks needed to thrive in a dynamic industry,” said Mona Faraj, President of HSMAI MEA.



Adrian Artimov, VP of Enrolment at Sommet Education, added, “Our partnership with HSMAI MEA aligns perfectly with our mission to foster excellence in hospitality through education. By connecting our students with such a vast professional network, we aim to bridge the gap between academia and the industry, empowering the next generation of hospitality leaders with real-world insights and opportunities.”





