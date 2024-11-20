At Minus 0.7 Degree Celsius, Srinagar Records Season's Coldest Night

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

KO photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- The night cold has intensified in Kashmir parts with Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recording the coldest night of season at minus 0.7 degree Celsius.

According to independent Weather forecaster Faizan Arif, Srinagar recorded the first sub-zero temperature at minus 0.7 degree Celsius.

Shopian in South Kashmir recorded minus 3.9 degree Celsius while in Pahalgam, the mercury plummeted and settled at 3.7 degree Celsius.

Pertiently, the weatherman has predicted dry weather conditions till November 23rd following which the wet spell is expected in Jammu and Kashmir.