Amir, President Of Costa Rica Unveil ACE Award Monument

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and President of the Republic of Costa Rica Rodrigo Chavez Robles on Tuesday unveiled the eighth edition of the HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani Anti-Corruption Excellence Award monument, which is organised in co-operation with the UN, in Parque Espana in the capital San Jose.



The occasion was attended by a number of members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir, a number of members of the High-Level Award Committee and the award's Assessment Advisory Board.



His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani arrived on Tuesday in the capital San Jose on an official visit to the friendly Republic of Costa Rica.



His Highness the Amir was received upon his arrival at Juan Santamaria International Airport by First Vice President of the Republic of Costa Rica Stephan Brunner Neibig, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Worship of Costa Rica Arnoldo Andre Tinoco, Ambassador of Qatar to Costa Rica Abdulrahman bin Mohammed al-Dosari and members of the Qatari embassy.



His Highness the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.

Award supports anti-corruption fighters



The Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award (ACE Award) sends a message of support to anti-corruption fighters worldwide,



HE the United Nations Special Advocate for the Prevention of Corruption Dr Ali bin Fetais al-Marri has said.



In an exclusive interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA), HE al-Marri said corrupt individuals cause significant harm to the society, which necessitates efforts to combat them and stand against their actions. The United Nations presents this award which is supported by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to provide substantial moral support to anti-corruption fighters by recognising their names on the United Nations list of anti-corruption champions.



He noted that the ACE Award sends a message to anti-corruption fighters that they are not alone, as there are leaders, such as His Highness the Amir, who stand in solidarity with them, alongside international organisations committed to combating corruption to protect the society and safeguard the rights of others.



The Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani ACE Award has accomplished a significant global impact. Many anti-corruption laws around the world have been established and are now in the implementation stages, positively affecting societies, he stressed.



"Qatar does not interfere in selecting the individuals eligible for the award or the countries hosting the ceremony. This process is carried out by a dedicated UN committee through the Experts Committee and the Board of Trustees, which thoroughly review the nominees through multiple subcommittees."



His Highness the Amir had supported the idea of the award from the moment the United Nations decided to launch an anti-corruption award. In recognition of His Highness the Amir's efforts, the United Nations named the award after him, HE al-Marri noted.



He said the award has reached a country in the heart of Latin America, such as Costa Rica which hosts the 8th edition of the ACE Award this year.



Costa Rica ranks as the third-leading country in combating corruption in Latin America, making its efforts worthy of recognition and support. Hosting the 8th edition of the award is a testament to these efforts.



Regarding the award monument, he revealed that the selection of its location is coordinated between the United Nations and the host country, which typically decides on the most suitable site.



HE the UN Special Advocate for the Prevention of Corruption said the award highlighted the issue of corruption as an international affair rather than a domestic concern. Corruption, he stated, cannot be overlooked or ignored, as it directly affects the resources and destinies of nations and peoples.

