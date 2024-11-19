OKX Showcases Commitment To Australian Crypto Community As Gold Sponsor Of Australia Crypto Convention, Hosts Ordinals World Tour

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Since launching its exchange services in Australia on May 2024, OKX has emerged as a key player in the local market, tripling its customer base

SYDNEY, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading exchange and global onchain company, today announced it will serve as Sponsor of Australia 2024 and host the Australia edition of its Ordinals World Tour . These events, scheduled for 23-24 November, underscore OKX's continued commitment to strengthening Australia's digital asset ecosystem.

Since launching its crypto exchange services in Australia in May 2024, OKX has emerged as a key player in the local market, tripling its customer base. OKX has also established itself as a leading exchange in Australia for AUD-crypto trading pairs, while expanding its local team by more than 150% within a span of six months.

Against the backdrop of Bitcoin recently reaching its all-time high, Australia Crypto Convention 2024 will welcome over 10,000 attendees at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Sydney, where OKX will showcase its extensive suite of crypto trading and onchain products.

The Australia edition of OKX's Ordinals World Tour, co-hosted in partnership with Ordzaar, takes place on 23 November in Sydney, bringing together pioneers, builders, artists, creators and members of the Australian Ordinals community. This event follows the recent launch of 'Creators Collective ,' an invite-only community of forward-thinkers in the onchain economy - with an initial focus on Bitcoin innovations like Ordinals.

The success of OKX's Australian operations was recently recognised at the WeMoney Cryptocurrency Awards in July 2024, where the company secured five prestigious awards, including "Cryptocurrency Exchange of the Year" and "Best for Professional Investors - Cryptocurrency." In August, OKX further enhanced its local offering with the introduction of dedicated AUD trading order books .

OKX Australia General Manager Jamie Kennedy said: "We plan to increase our investment in Australia throughout 2025 as we develop new products and features which provide a secure and user-friendly trading experience for local customers. The Australian crypto community is in need of an exchange that is accessible, seeks feedback from customers and actively embraces the technological trends that drive the industry forward. We look forward to meeting attendees this weekend and introducing more features tailored specifically for Australian customers very soon."

Australia Crypto Convention attendees can meet the OKX team at booth 67 to learn more about OKX's latest products and onchain innovations, including its self-custody wallet and Ordinals Marketplace .



Learn more at okx.com

For further information, please contact:

...

OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world's blockchains and make them more accessible and useful.

We want to create a future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments .

Our most well-known products include: OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Explorer, OKX OS, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit:

Disclaimer

Information about: digital currency exchange services is prepared by OKX Australia Pty Ltd (ABN 22 636 269 040); derivatives and margin by OKX Australia Financial Pty Ltd (ABN 14 145 724 509, AFSL 379035) and is only intended for wholesale clients (within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)); and other products and services by the relevant OKX entities which offer them (see Terms of Service - Australia). Information is general in nature and should not be taken as investment advice, personal recommendation or an offer of (or solicitation to) buy any crypto or related products. You should do your own research and obtain professional advice, including to ensure you understand the risks associated with these products, before you make a decision about them. Past performance is not indicative of future performance - never risk more than you are prepared to lose. Read OKX's Terms of Service - Australia for more information.