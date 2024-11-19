Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber spoke to US President-elect Donald to renew congratulation on winning the recent presidential elections.

KUWAIT - Kuwait Cabinet approved a draft decree appointing the chairperson and deputy chairperson of the Kuwait Intelligence Unit for a period of four years.

KUWAIT - Kuwait's Cabinet reinforced national commitments to fight climate change in line with the Paris Agreement.

KUWAIT - Acting Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah said relations between Kuwait and Oman's leaderships and nations are deeply-rooted, and the two sides have a shared destiny.

KUWAIT - Kuwait's consumer price index (inflation), on an annual basis, grew on annual basis by 2.44 percent last October, according to the Kuwait Central Statistical Bureau (KCSB).

WASHINGTON - Sabah Al-Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity (SACGC) signed a memorandum of understanding with Plug and Play (PNP) - a US leading venture capital firm based in California, to develop innovative solutions and services for startups in Kuwait.

KUWAIT - The Kuwaiti Al-Najat charity inaugurated "Al-Najat complex for orphans" to aid 150 orphans in the African country.

KUWAIT - Kuwait's team were held a 1-1 draw with Jordan in the Group B of Asian qualifiers for the FIFA 2026 World Cup.

GAZA - Palestinian health authority said that over the last 24 hours, Israeli occupation airstrikes on several areas in Gaza Strip killed 50 Palestinians and injured 110 others.

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia and Iran reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the Beijing Agreement in all its provisions and their continued endeavor to consolidate their neighborly relations.

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree designed to overhaul the state policy with respect of nuclear deterrence.

VIENNA - The International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) JCPOA-related verification and monitoring has been seriously affected by the cessation of Iran's implementation of its nuclear-related commitments, said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. (end)

ibi









MENAFN19112024000071011013ID1108904123