American Addiction Centers' "Addiction Talk" Podcast Features Former TV Interventionist Rod Espudo From A&E's Show "Intervention"

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --”Addiction Talk," the award-winning recovery podcast from American Addiction Centers, recently welcomed Rod Espudo, a former interventionist from A&E's hit show "Intervention" to the show. In a candid conversation with host Joy Sutton, Rod shared his personal journey of addiction and recovery, offering valuable insights into how families can support their loved ones struggling with addiction.

“Mothers and fathers undermine my client more than any drug dealer or bar ever did,” he said during the live interview. Urging families not to wait to get help, he also said frankly that while many people fear upsetting their loved one or embarrassing them,“I would embarrass anybody. I would disrupt their life rather than sit there and listen to a eulogy.”

To watch the full episode visit,

With over 1,500 interventions under his belt, Rod has brought hope to countless individuals and families throughout his career. However, his path to becoming an interventionist was far from easy. During the episode, Rod bravely opened up about his early struggles with alcohol and drug use, which began at the young age of 9 when he stole beers from his parents. By the end of high school, Rod had already faced multiple DUIs and joined the Navy, where his drinking problem persisted, leading to his eventual departure from the military.

Returning to civilian life proved challenging for Rod, and he struggled to adapt, using drugs and alcohol not for fun but simply as a means to cope and fall asleep. Eventually, he reached a breaking point and attempted suicide. Thankfully, Rod's parents intervened and sought professional help. This pivotal moment led to his recovery and inspired him to pursue a career as an interventionist, eventually landing him on A&E's“Intervention.”

Rod spoke about some of the realities of the show, saying that“it's all about the editing” and revealing that the pivotal moment of each episode, the letter-reading, is only a part of his own interventions a small portion of the time and that he fought the show's producers on including letters in every intervention. He also admitted to editing certain letters to remove any shaming or finger-pointing.

Even as an interventionist, recovery hasn't been a completely smooth road for Rod. He described the humbling experience of relapsing after 15 years and how it transformed him into the man and father he is now, emphasizing that the experience took him to a place where he was teachable. Today, his daughter helps keep him in recovery.“I made a promise to my daughter that she would never see her father nodded out drunk or having a beer in his hand. I've kept that promise.”

"Addiction Talk" continues to provide a platform for individuals like Rod Espudo to share their stories and offer guidance to those affected by addiction.

About American Addiction Centers

American Addiction Centers is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance use disorder treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with substance use disorders as well as co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance use disorder treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, visit americanaddictioncenters.org .

Contact:

Amanda Lautieri

Brand & Communications Manager

...

.