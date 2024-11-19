(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape - The global data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market

size is estimated to grow by USD 13.72 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over

26.06% during the forecast period. Increased focus on management and green initiatives

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

high adoption of IOT, in-built sensors, and edge computing.

However,

investments in initial infrastructure and related requirements poses a challenge market players include ABB Ltd., BGIS Global Integrated Solutions, Broadcom Inc., Carrier Global Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Device42 Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, FNT GmbH, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Legrand SA, Modius Inc., Panduit Corp., Rackwise Inc., RF Code Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sunbird Inc., Unisys Corp., and Vertiv Holdings Co.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Data Center Infrastructure Management (Dcim) Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.06% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 13718.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.31 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key countries US, China, UK, India, and Germany Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., BGIS Global Integrated Solutions, Broadcom Inc., Carrier Global Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Device42 Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, FNT GmbH, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Legrand SA, Modius Inc., Panduit Corp., Rackwise Inc., RF Code Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sunbird Inc., Unisys Corp., and Vertiv Holdings Co.

Market Driver

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) solutions have become essential for organizations looking to optimize their data center infrastructure. Trends such as energy efficiency and next-generation DCIM offerings are driving the market forward. Disparate applications and IT assets require accurate configuration and real-time monitoring for successful implementation. Operators seek holistic visibility into critical data centers, including power consumption, temperature, and humidity. Modernization initiatives involve integrating sensors, meters, and environmental sensors for power efficiency and cooling statistics. DCIM providers offer asset management solutions for IT and facility operators, addressing challenges like data accuracy, manual data entry, and typographical mistakes. Functional domains include equipment management, cooling systems, and power management. Major countries in healthcare, telecommunications, development, and economic growth invest in DCIM solutions for infrastructure optimization. Infection risk, construction, social distancing rules, and limited space are driving the need for a hybrid approach. Cloud service providers, colocation data centers, and public clouds are part of the datacenter segment, while cloud management, BI and analytics, and large enterprises dominate the solution segment. Efficient power, cooling, and IT asset management are key concerns for IT administrators, with airflow, power consumption, and temperature monitoring critical for infrastructure availability. AFCOM estimates that IT workloads will continue to grow, requiring new deployments and edge computing solutions. Aircooling methods and smart cities are also driving the market, with policymakers and fiber networks playing a role in cloud and data growth. API integration, data volumes, and processing capacity are essential for service providers, while on-premises DCIM solutions address the complexities of managing physical systems and IT equipment. Investments in capital and operational expenses, site selection, permitting, and facility upkeep are crucial for successful DCIM implementation. Remote work and small data requirements are also driving demand for DCIM solutions. Legacy systems and new deployments require a hybrid approach, with edge technologies, wireless medical, and hyperlocal storage addressing the needs of telecom operators and developers. In conclusion, DCIM solutions are essential for organizations seeking to optimize their data center infrastructure, with energy efficiency, next-generation offerings, and holistic visibility driving market trends. Rackwise, Hyperview, Sunbird Software, and Nlyte Software are leading DCIM providers, offering asset management solutions for IT and facility operators. The market is expected to grow, driven by the increasing demand for efficient power, cooling, and IT asset management.



The Internet of Things (IoT) is driving a significant increase in data traffic, particularly mobile data, leading to a high demand for cloud applications. IoT deployments involve connecting and integrating vast volumes of data from remote assets into existing infrastructure systems. DCIM solutions play a crucial role in managing thermal, power, and cooling, as well as network management for these large data sets. With the growing adoption of IoT and sensors, data centers and DCIM software are evolving to accommodate the changing IT infrastructure requirements of enterprises. Vendors must upgrade their DCIM offerings to meet these needs by enhancing monitoring capabilities.



Market Challenges



Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) solutions have become essential for organizations managing IT and facility operations in data centers. The challenges of energy efficiency, next-generation DCIM offerings, and optimization initiatives require holistic visibility into critical data centers. However, disparate applications and manual data entry can lead to data accuracy issues. Modernization of IT and facility operator systems is crucial for successful implementation. DCIM providers offer functional domains like asset management, monitoring systems, and real-time energy statistics. Equipment such as chillers, cooling towers, and sensors for power usage and environmental conditions are essential. However, challenges persist. Inaccurate data, complexities from data center traffic, IoT technology, and digital transactions can hinder decision-making processes. Rackwise, Hyperview, Sunbird Software, and Nlyte Software are popular DCIM solutions. Investments in data center construction and economic growth, especially in major countries like the US, China, and India, drive the demand for DCIM. Healthcare, telecommunications, development, and economic growth sectors are significant markets. Infection risk, social distancing rules, and limited space in high-density data centers add to the challenges. DCIM solutions cater to on-premises environments, cloud and edge, and datacenter segments. Public clouds, cloud management, BI and analytics, and large enterprises dominate the solution segment. Capital investment and operational expenses are significant considerations. Construction, site selection, permitting, facility upkeep, and capital investment are crucial aspects of data center infrastructure. New deployments, edge computing, telecom operators, and edge technologies are emerging trends. Legacy systems and old properties require modernization. AFCOM estimates that IT workloads will increase, necessitating air cooling methods and smart cities' development. Policymakers, fiber networks, and API integration are crucial for cloud and data growth. Data volumes, processing capacity, and medium-sized data are other challenges. Compass Datacenters, Compass Quantum, modular data centers, and IT equipment suppliers offer solutions for data center infrastructure optimization. Construction, permitting, and facility upkeep are essential for infrastructure availability. Remote schooling and small data centers are emerging markets. Efficient power usage, carbon emission reduction, and efficient cooling are green initiatives. Cloud computing, internet usage, and internet services drive data center traffic. Complexities from IoT technology, smart devices, and digital transactions necessitate DCIM solutions. In conclusion, DCIM solutions are vital for managing data center infrastructure, addressing energy efficiency, and optimizing resource utilization. Challenges include data accuracy, complexities from IoT technology, and infrastructure availability. DCIM providers offer functional domains, equipment management, and real-time energy statistics to address these challenges. Capital investment, operational expenses, and construction are significant considerations. The future of DCIM lies in cloud and edge computing, large enterprises, and green initiatives. DCIM solutions involve significant investments with a relatively slow return on investment. Vendors offer various pricing models based on rack usage, area, or server numbers. Enterprises carefully consider these costs before making a large investment. The choice lies between on-premises CAPEX implementations and turnkey solutions. Implementation costs often exceed license fees, necessitating a thorough evaluation of the total cost of ownership. Government regulations and the shift towards OPEX investments are driving market growth.

Segment Overview

This data center infrastructure management (dcim) solutions market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Large enterprises 1.2 Small and medium enterprises



2.1 Asset and capacity management

2.2 Energy management

2.3 Power and cooling management 2.4 Network management



3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1 Large enterprises-

Large enterprises, such as ABB, BGIS, and FNT, are major contributors to the growth of the global DCIM solutions market. With the increasing need to manage and analyze vast amounts of data effectively, large businesses and scalable infrastructure for their data centers. DCIM solutions enable optimization, increased operational efficiency, and improved overall performance. The adoption of DCIM solutions is driven by the rising demand for more data center capacity and the need to reduce operating costs. Real-time monitoring, advanced analytics, and automation are key features that help large enterprises anticipate and proactively identify security threats. Google and IBM Turbonomic are examples of DCIM solutions that offer real-time monitoring, automation, and alerting for critical facilities infrastructure. The demand for efficient data center management, cost savings, data security, and compliance is fueling the adoption of DCIM solutions by large enterprises. As data center complexity increases and the need for advanced infrastructure management solutions grows, it is expected that large businesses will continue to adopt DCIM solutions, thereby driving market growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) solutions are essential for optimizing the efficiency and availability of data centers. These offerings provide holistic visibility into the physical environment and critical infrastructure, enabling facility operators to manage and monitor their data centers more effectively. Disparate applications and manual data entry can lead to data accuracy issues, typographical mistakes, and transcription errors. Modern DCIM solutions address these challenges by integrating various systems and automating data collection. New technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, supplement IT operations by providing real-time insights for decision-making processes. Energy efficiency is a key focus area for DCIM, with solutions offering optimization initiatives to reduce energy consumption and costs. Asset management is another critical component, allowing administrators to track and manage IT and facility equipment. On-premises DCIM solutions provide a comprehensive view of the data center, from configuration management to infrastructure availability. Rackwise, Hyperview, Sunbird Software, and Nlyte Software are examples of DCIM vendors offering advanced solutions for data center management.

Market Research Overview

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) solutions have become essential for organizations seeking to optimize their data center infrastructure and improve energy efficiency. Next generation DCIM offerings provide holistic visibility into critical data centers, including real-time energy usage, environmental sensors, and equipment status. These solutions help organizations manage disparate applications, minimize data accuracy errors from manual data entry and transcription, and enhance infrastructure optimization. Modernization of IT and facility operators' decision-making processes is a key objective for successful DCIM implementation. In the data center, cooling systems such as chillers and cooling towers, power usage, and cooling statistics are essential components for power efficiency. Computing resources, including cloud servers and edge data, require monitoring to ensure optimal resource utilization. DCIM solutions cater to various functional domains, including IT asset management, power management, and environmental monitoring. The market is witnessing a shift towards Software as a Service (SaaS) and hybrid approaches, which offer flexibility and cost savings. Infrastructure optimization initiatives are driving investments in new deployments and modernization of existing data centers in major countries, particularly in healthcare, telecommunications, and development sectors. The complexities of data center traffic, IoT technology, and digital transactions necessitate efficient power management and cooling methods. Policymakers and social distancing rules have increased the demand for remote work and edge computing, further emphasizing the importance of DCIM solutions. In the on-premises environment, IT workloads and air cooling methods require continuous monitoring to minimize downtime and maintain rack density. AFCOM estimates that the data center market will continue to grow, with a focus on energy efficiency, carbon emission reduction, and efficient power usage. Capital investments and operational expenses are significant considerations for organizations, making it crucial to minimize errors and optimize infrastructure availability. Legacy systems and new deployments require careful site selection, permitting, and facility upkeep to ensure successful implementation.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



End-user



Large Enterprises

Small And Medium Enterprises

Application



Asset And Capacity Management



Energy Management



Power And Cooling Management

Network Management

Geography



North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

