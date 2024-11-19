Kuwait Acting PM: Ties With Oman Deeply-Seated

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- Acting Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud said on Tuesday relations between Kuwait and Oman's leaderships and nations are deeply-rooted, and the two sides have a shared destiny.

Sheikh Fahad made the statement to reporters on the sidelines of a ceremony held by Oman's Embassy in Kuwait to mark the 54th anniversary of the National Day of Oman, in the presence of a number of senior officials, and heads of accredited missions.

He expressed sincere congratulations to Oman's and people on this occasion, wishing further progress and prosperity to the Sultanate under the leadership of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq. Sheikh Fahad pointed out that Oman has a special place in the hearts of all Kuwaitis.

Meanwhile, Oman's Ambassador to Kuwait Dr. Saleh Al-Kharousi said Kuwait-Oman relations have been growing and developing, referring to the meetings between the two leaders and the 10th Kuwait-Oman committee held last October.

These meetings and visits witnessed the singing of memos and executive programs in varied fields, he said.

The ambassador also pointed to the joint project between the two sides - Duqm Refinery - as a strategic project to serve both countries.

Trade exchange between the two sides exceeded USD four billion this year, Al-Kharousi said. (end)

