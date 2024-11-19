Inventhelp Inventor Develops Undermount Sink Support Tool (WDH-2279)
PITTSBURGH, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a plumber, and I needed a better way to support an
undermount sink during the installation process," said an inventor, from Springdale, Md., "so I invented the SINK SETTER. My design eliminates the need for assistance, and it ensures the sink is properly supported."
The invention provides an improved way to facilitate the installation of undermount sinks. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually support a sink. As a result, it increases convenience, and it saves time and effort. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for plumbing contractors and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, a prototype is available.
The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-WDH-2279, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
