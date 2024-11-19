Law Firm Bohrer PLLC Files Legal Claim Against Tony Buzbee On Behalf Of Jane Doe That Pertains To Pattern Of Abusive Behavior Toward Women
NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, law firm Bohrer PLLC filed a legal claim against Texas attorney Tony Buzbee on behalf of Jane Doe in New York City that pertains to a pattern of abusive behavior toward women.
Before submitting the Jane Doe v. Tony Buzbee filing, Bohrer PPLC conducted an investigation that alleges that Buzbee abused his power as an attorney and violated Jane Doe while representing her as a client. Furthermore, the investigation alleges that Buzbee kept damaging information about himself confidential from Doe and other victims.
"Tony Buzbee is a hypocrite," attorney Jeremy Bohrer said. "There is nothing worse than when a black hat masquerades as a white hat. There will be more details to come soon."
Bohrer's investigation also alleged that Buzbee likely violated ethical rules, which govern the conduct of lawyers.
