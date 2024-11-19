(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Secure, AI-Powered Key Management Gives Organizations Complete Control over Security and Access, Safeguarding Their Intellectual Property

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ARC today announced KeyGuard HE, a secure, enterprise-controlled AI solution that lets companies reap the benefits of AI without risking their intellectual property being used for training and inference by Large Language Models (LLMs) from public cloud AI solutions like ChatGPT, Gemini, Anthropic, as well as others.

With experts warning of the perils of sharing confidential or even personal information with AI chatbots, security conscious enterprises are banning employees from using public AI tools for fear of losing the intellectual property they have created, to say nothing of the resources invested.

AI expert Mike Wooldridge, a professor of AI at Oxford University, told The Guardian last year , "you should assume that anything you type into ChatGPT is just going to be fed directly into future versions of ChatGPT." And that can be everything from computer code to trade secrets.

"With KeyGuard HE, corporate users can experience the power of AI with confidence that they hold complete control over the keys to security, and that no untrusted vendor, or anyone else can ever access or view that data without permission," said TJ Dunham, Founder & CEO of ARC. "The model can't leak your data, as it is encrypted and customers can revoke key access at any time. KeyGuard HE empowers users to manage their private keys with full transparency and trust by using blockchain-based smart contracts to provide verifiable proof-of-actions."

KHE Use Cases:

With KHE, financial institutions can perform real-time encrypted data analysis, leveraging AI models for trend analysis, fraud detection, and customer insights without exposing sensitive financial records or violating compliance regulations.With KHE, hospitals and research institutions can securely share and analyze encrypted patient data across organizations, enabling AI-driven medical research and patient diagnostics, all while complying with strict privacy laws like HIPAA.With KHE enterpriseorganizations can track and audit their supply chain activities using smart contracts and KHE.

Key Features of KeyGuard HE:



Homomorphic and CKKS Encryption enables computations on encrypted data, ensuring privacy throughout the process.

LLM Integration allows users to plug and play any AI model and encrypt it and its responses in seconds.

Public encrypted

provides trustless user- control for key management, and validation for key deletion or modification requests.

Enhanced User Transparency

allows every user action to be traceable and verified, ensuring integrity and trust in the system. Data Privacy at Scale– the combination of HE and LLMs–allows large-scale computations to be performed securely, without compromising on privacy or security.

About ARC Solutions

ARC is a deep tech company developing the next generation of efficient AI and secure Web3 products. ARC was built on the belief that AI should work in the service of humanity, the environment it needs to exist, and being simple and transparent enough to be accessible to as many humans as possible. Founded in 2023 and headquartered Oklahoma City, Arc has significant operations in Wilmington, Del., and Zurich, Switzerland.

