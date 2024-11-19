Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Motion Toy (TRO-1227)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a relaxing and mesmerizing toy to help release nervous and reduce restlessness," said an inventor, from Burlington, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the OBSCURELY

ORIANA. My colorful design could also appeal to queer persons who are neurodivergent or neurotypical."

The patent-pending invention provides a new design for a sensory bottle. In doing so, it offers a fun activity and a calming effect. As a result, it could help relax the user. It also may offer identity representation for queer persons of any identity neurodivergent or neurotypical. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for adults and children.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TRO-1227, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

