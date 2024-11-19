The Content Advantage Reveals Surprising Secrets To Succeed With Content + AI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Content Advantage Cover

Newly updated, The Content Advantage explains what successful organizations do differently with content and AI.

- Colleen JonesATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Content Advantage argues that with the rise of digital disruption, every company faces an important choice. The choice is not whether to do content. In our digital world, every business function demands content, from marketing to communications to product experience to technical support to recruiting. The choice is whether to make your approach to content strategic, scalable, and sustainable. And therefore an advantage.The third edition of this top-rated book offers a modern, end-to-end approach for planning, creating, delivering, sustaining, and optimizing content that will make a business or organization thrive. Executives and practitioners alike will find value in this book as they face increasing pressure to deliver the right content to the right customers or users at the right time through the right touchpoints in their digital experiences.Melissa Rach, co-author of the highly regarded Content Strategy for the Web, has given The Content Advantage early praise."In this edition, Colleen Jones introduces her end-to-end approach–a smart, insightful way to meet the demands of modern content," notes Rach. "From the fundamentals of content strategy and operations to handling digital disruptions and emerging tech (hi, AI!), Colleen has the insights (and Star Wars quotes) content pros need."Jones draws on her diverse experience and the unique research from her firm Content Science, which spans surveys and interviews with more than 700 business and content leaders and nearly 200,000 content effectiveness assessments, to offer the following and more:Common mistakes in responding to digital disruption.Guidance on creating a content vision.Actionable advice on artificial intelligence benefits and pitfalls.A primer on conducting content analysis.Techniques for developing a competitive content strategy.Elements and principles of effective, influential content based on evidence.A blueprint for developing content intelligence.A maturity model for content operations.Three systems for scalable end-to-end content.Guidance on preparing to implement artificial intelligence.Approaches for content governance, including for artificial intelligence.Current examples and quotes from diverse companies and contexts.Useful checklists and worksheets.Among the surprises shared, The Content Advantage reveals that a high level of content operations maturity correlates strongly with content success. Yet, 58% of participants in Content Science's recent study report their organization operates at the lowest levels of maturity. The Content Advantage explains what sets the most mature and successful companies apart in their content approach.Throughout the book, Jones includes perspectives from leaders with organizations including but not limited to Intuit, The Home Depot, Dell, Atlassian, March of Dimes, CDC, Red Hat, Mailchimp, The Weather Channel, Thomson Reuters, Elevance Health, AT&T, Teradata, Kohl's, Emory University, and Mastercard.In the edition's new chapter about AI, Jones notes that while individual adoption of generative AI is fast, organization-wide adoption of generative AI is not."If I had to give organization-wide adoption of generative AI a movie title, it would be Slow and Slower," Jones observes. "One of the reasons why is businesses are realizing the extent to which content pervades their business function and, therefore, the risk of applying generative AI to it. Text, images, audio, video, documents, and other content assets are crucial for sales, marketing, digital products, customer service, technical support, employee enablement, communications, and much more."The chapter also points out that implementing organization-wide generative AI means aligning the content approach across all business functions. Organizations that already have invested in a mature approach to content are better able to take advantage of generative AI because they already have alignment. But those organizations are few and far between."Most companies are underinvesting in content and underprepared for the intensifying demand as well as for the potential to use AI to help meet that demand.," says Jones. "The good news is it's not too late to change. The Content Advantage gives the insight and tools to help leaders align for success with content and AI at scale."The Content Advantage became available in electronic and paperback formats through all major book retailers and directly through Content Science starting Nov 12, 2024.

Christopher Jones

Content Science

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

About The Content Advantage

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.