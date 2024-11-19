PROVIDENT CLOSES ON OFFICE ASSET IN RICHARDSON, TEXAS TECH CORRIDOR

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

RICHARDSON, Texas, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident, a privately held and firm, is pleased to announce the successful closing of Lakeside Campus, a significant office asset in Richardson Texas. Lakeside was originally built as the 807,354-square-foot Tower and Lab building for Nortel. Currently, home to several tenants, including RealPage, this is a step towards Provident's goal of creating value in segments that are historically underappreciated.

Lakeside Campus - Richardson, TX

With over $5.9 billion in historic real estate investments across the country, Provident carefully considers a creative solution for all opportunities to reach their full potential, and Lakeside represents just that. Provident utilized their surety of execution and multi-platform development capabilities to create a compelling purchase proposal that resonated with the Seller.

"We believe that an opportunity like Lakeside is unique," said Stuart Fink, Managing Director, Mixed-Use at Provident. "At Provident, we focus on identifying and unlocking the untapped potential in every asset we acquire. With our experienced team, we look forward to working with the tenants, the City of Richardson, and the surrounding communities to bring new life and value to this great location." "We also want to thank Vice Chairmans Gary Carr and Robert Hill of Newmark for their help in achieving our goal."

Provident remains committed to pursuing opportunities that align with its strategic value-creation goals. For more information about this acquisition, Provident, or criteria for future opportunities, please contact Stuart Fink at sfi[email protected].

About Provident

Provident is a privately held real estate and investment firm that has thrived through three decades and multiple market cycles with foresight, depth of experience, and a unique ability to adapt to shifting demands, market trends, and challenging economic cycles.

Provident seeks to provide exceptional risk-adjusted returns to its investor partners through superior development of opportunistic and value-added strategies. Since its formation in 1991, Provident has developed or invested in more than $5.9 billion worth of real estate projects across the country. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact: Stuart Fink, sfi[email protected]

SOURCE Provident Realty Advisors, Inc.

