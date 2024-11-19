MY SPECIAL HAIR DAYS Teaches Black Children To Embrace Their Hair As Creative Expression

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palmetto Publishing's latest shows Black women and girls how to become joyous and enthusiastic about the way their hair naturally works

Charleston, SC, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new book invites young readers to embark on a joyful and empowering journey of self-discovery. My Special Hair Days is a children's book illustrated by Olasubomi Aka-Bashorun. The book unravels the uniqueness and heritage of Black hair through an engaging story and vivid illustrations.

My Special Hair Days encourages children to view their hair with pride, teaching them that how they style their hair can be a way of expressing creativity. The hairstyles included in this book range from playful curls to elegant braids, and Aka-Bashorun's illustration make them all look downright magical. With a warm, lived-in style, the pictures pair with Watkins-Diouf's words, together showcasing a diverse tapestry of Black culture-here, heritage is unfurled in locks unbounded.

Teachers and parents will appreciate the book for its themes of self-discovery, self-love, and empowerment. It will surely build up self-image, filling a vital role in how we think about cultural pride. A must-have for classrooms, libraries, and home bookshelves, My Special Hair Days reminds young readers that every person's hair-and the journey of its growth and daily changes-is special, good, and right, providing a fun, celebratory, and affirming experience that children will cherish for years.

My Special Hair Days is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and .

About the Author:

Karen Watkins-Diouf is an early childhood educator with degrees in education and psychology from Austin Peay State University. With many years of experience in education as a teacher, speaker, and trainer, her inspiration for My Special Hair Days comes from her two grown children, Courtney and Kelsey. She continues to inspire the next generation through her active membership in Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, and she works to make learning fun and engaging through her writing.

Olasubomi Aka-Bashorun is a talented illustrator and a master of vibrant art. Olasubomi uses an exceptional style to bring My Special Hair Days to life, crafting rich illustrations that illuminate possibilities and expand the imagination. His creative spark is the soul behind the story, helping to visually illustrate how children can connect with their hair and bodies, celebrating the things about them that make them unique.

