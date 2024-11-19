Ultimate Ventures Named Finalist For Two Prestigious ADMEI Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ADDISON, Texas, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Ventures (UV), a leading destination management company serving the Dallas-Fort Worth area, is thrilled to announce its recognition as a finalist for two coveted honors at the 2024 Association of Destination Management Executives International (ADMEI) Awards.

Laurie Sprouse, President of Ultimate Ventures

The company's excellence in showcasing Dallas as a premier meetings and events destination has earned it a finalist position in the Best Destination Marketing category. Additionally, UV's co-founder and president, Laurie Sprouse, CITE, CMP, DMCP has been named a finalist for the Hall of Fame / Lifetime Achievement Award , underscoring her transformative contributions to the destination management industry.

Best Destination Marketing: Elevating Dallas to New Heights

In collaboration with Visit Dallas, UV designed and executed a one-day familiarization (FAM) trip that redefined perceptions of Dallas for a third-party client's leadership team. The experience was meticulously crafted to position Dallas as a vibrant, versatile destination ideal for high-profile meetings and events.

Highlights of the program included:



Curated venue/hotel tours and free-time activities tailored to the guest's preferences. An unforgettable closing event at Reunion Tower, featuring the client's logo prominently displayed on the Omni Dallas Hotel.

The overwhelmingly positive feedback-both immediately and nearly a year later-cemented this program as one of the most impactful FAM trips ever experienced by the client's team.

Laurie Sprouse: A Legacy of Leadership

Laurie Sprouse, CITE, CMP, DMCP, co-founded Ultimate Ventures in 1993 and has been a trailblazer in the destination management industry for over three decades. Her extensive contributions include:



Leading legislative advocacy to shape destination management company (DMC) regulations in Texas

Co-authoring the transportation chapter in the Best Practices in Destination Management book, a foundational educational tool within the industry

Founding the SITE Texas Chapter in 1998 and the Texas Live Events Coalition in 2020 Serving in additional leadership roles on boards such as Visit Dallas, the DMC Network, and NFIB Texas (National Federation of Independent Business)

Laurie's commitment to advocacy, mentorship, and thought leadership has earned her numerous accolades, including ADMEI's "Destination Management Professional of the Year" award, SITE Texas' Hall of Honors/Lifetime Achievement Award, and the DMC Network Founders Award. She has been further honored by SITE Texas creating the Laurie Sprouse Impact Award

in her name. Her recognition as an ADMEI Hall of Fame finalist celebrates a lifetime of achievements that have left an indelible mark on the industry.

About the ADMEI Awards

The ADMEI Awards celebrate innovation, leadership, and excellence within the destination management industry. Winners will be announced during the annual awards gala, scheduled for February 25, 2025, in Arlington, Texas.

About Ultimate Ventures

Ultimate Ventures (UV) is a premier Dallas DMC specializing in creating unforgettable experiences in North Texas. With a reputation for excellence and unparalleled expertise, UV partners with clients to deliver tailored programs that highlight the best of the region.

