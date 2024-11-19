Lake Lure Legends: Myth Vs Reality Of Ancient Gods Showdown

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unimpressed Podcast host John Edmonds Kozma of Bang Productions uncovers new evidence of game-changing Blue Ridge Mountains history

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Edmonds Kozma, well-known host of the Unimpressed Podcast and CEO of Bang Productions, recently returned to his hometown of Lake Lure, NC. During his nostalgic tour, Edmonds Kozma discovered a rare granite monolith featuring a face, hat, and significant spiritual centers such as a potential vortex, an energy-centered bottomless pool, a Sphinx-shaped Mountain, and two river quadrants.

Edmonds Kozma's family has called Lake Lure, NC, home since 1972. Even though Edmonds Kozma grew up in the area, he never spent much time exploring the Blue Ridge Mountains and its natural association with creation and sacred geographic structures. It wasn't until the summer of 2024, while spending time with family on the lake that Edmonds Kozma realized how closely the mountains resembled ancient pyramids.

One particular mountain called“Lady in the Mountain” offered a unique perspective. The more Edmonds Kozma spent time considering the structure, the more it began to clarify into the shape of a Sphinx typically found in Egypt – except this time, facing local landmark Chimney Rock.

“I took my compass and stood between the Sphinx-shaped Mountain and the granite monolith of Chimney Rock,” says podcast host and CEO Edmonds Kozma.“The Sphinx-shaped Mountain faces exactly west toward the granite monolith, which, in turn, looks back exactly east. You can even see the Broad River cutting between both structures, starting at the Continental Divide. This was my first clue that something was different about the area.”

Driving back from the popular prayer and meditation retreat, The Light Center in Black Mountain, NC, Edmonds Kozma noticed an original Chimney Rock sign. Then, the dots connected as the sign referred to the structure as a monolith. With the now-flooded town of Buffalo in the middle of the gorge where Lake Lure is currently located and the reference to the spirituality of monoliths, Edmonds Kozma began to consider the area may be the pineal gland of the Earth.

In many spiritual circles, the“pineal gland” references“God's Data Center” or the point in the Earth where the many vortexes around the globe symbolize human body parts. The Light Center is often considered a potential area with such a vortex.

Edmonds Kozma notes in his study how he could feel the difference in energy while visiting The Light Center. Speaking with local women about the location's history uncovered a captivating story about one woman's husband. She described how, sometime in the mid-1970s, her husband had a vision at Meditation Rock at The Light Center, envisioning the area as the Earth's central point. This story was reinforced by the claim Meditation Rock was over 3 billion years old. However, no evidence could be found to verify this assertion.

Some visitors to The Light Center have used archaeological reasoning and study to back up the claim of ancient history. One such archaeologist from India concluded that that area dates back to the Precambrian Era, near the beginning of creation. From these stories, Edmonds Kozma could put the puzzle pieces together, realizing that many of the area's rocks would be the same age or older.

Returning to Chimney Rock, Edmonds Kozma studied the granite monolith closer, noting how the Sphinx-shaped Mountain was directly west. From his observations, Edmonds Kozma found a face on the monolith's side that closely resembled Nanna, the Moon God of Mesopotamia. This further cements the ancient age of the area as Mesopotamian culture is considered the first chapter of Western history, dating as far back as 3400-3000 BC.

“There are mountains here that show considerable wear,” continues Edmonds Kozma.“Even a nearby stone known as Devil's Head looks worn and could predate Egyptian times. It's hard to tell where these fixtures fit into our idea of accurate history.”

Visiting the area brought back childhood memories of visiting nearby bottomless pools around Chimney Rock. Another puzzle piece began to take shape as the idea of bottomless pools and spirituality went hand in hand. Bible verses such as Revelation 9:1-12 mention such features and the ideas of demons and other beings living in such water throughout history.

“If you understand the quantum field and the relationship between rocks, water, and energy, the bottomless pools near the granite monolith were created to clean the negative energy in the area,” says Edmonds Kozma. He noted how, to date, no bottom to any of these pools has ever been measured.

As the final leg of Edmonds Kozma's family stomping grounds, he began to focus on the area's geography. Maps of Bat Cave, NC, were examined, showing river quadrants on the left side of Chimney Rock. Such details demonstrate how the Rocky Broad River is a segment of the Broad River that flows through Hickory Nut Gorge and feeds into Lake Lure.

The Broad River originates in the western mountains of North Carolina, near what is established as the Eastern Continental Divide. It then flows southeast through the foothills and the Piedmont plateau region before entering South Carolina and joining the Atlantic Ocean.

Edmonds Kozma's further research uncovered in 1925 that Dr. Morse and his wife Betty attempted to develop the Chimney Rock, NC property. The couple envisioned building a dam on the Rocky Broad River to create a lake and establish a year-round resort area.

The Morse family acquired most of the acreage in the area, eventually contributing to the flooding of Buffalo, which is now buried in the depths of Lake Lure. Today, you can find the original buildings of the Mountain Power Company, having been acquired by different entities since its founding.

The flooding of tribal lands and townships is no stranger to American history. Some studies have found that over 1.13 million acres of tribal land have been lost to flooding due to dam construction in the United States. That represents an area larger than the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Grand Teton National Park, and Rocky Mountain National Park combined.

Upon closer reflection, Edmonds Kozma discovered how the Broad River, located in the Bat Cave quadrant, flows between Chimney Rock and the Sphinx-shaped Mountain, effectively connecting to the rivers of the other quadrant where Lake Lure is today. That would place the granite monolith in the middle of both river quadrants. The practical structure of the quadrants may represent temples, with Chimney Rock being an ancient representation of the Earth's center based on creation.

“We have temples on both sides of our heads,” continues Edmonds Kozma.“In spirituality, the word temple means quadrant.”

Many cosmological and mythological belief systems depict the world's four corners or quarters, directly corresponding to the approximate four points of a modern compass. At the center of such depictions may lie a sacred mountain, garden, world, or other point of creation. That position is where the granite monolith Chimney Rock sits.

Edmonds Kozma was astonished by such discoveries. With well-known Mesopotamian history showing how four rivers flow from the garden of creation to the rest of the world, the balance of each of the four quadrants of the Earth could contain similar structures. What began as a simple visit home to see the family could be a life-changing research trip, forever shifting how we view history and moving the narratives used today.

To learn more about Edmonds Kozma's recent trip and how it ties into the history of spirituality and creationism told in classrooms and retreats around the globe, tune into the Unimpressed Podcast episode that premiered on November 2, 2024. You can find the Unimpressed Podcast on YouTube at @unimpressedpodcast .

