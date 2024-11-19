Epicore Biosystems Named To Fast Company's Fourth Annual List Of The Next Big Things In Tech

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

List recognizes groundbreaking advancements redefining the way we work and live.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Epicore Biosystems (Epicore), a digital solutions company developing advanced sweat-sensing wearables, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company's fourth annual Next Big Things in Tech

list, honoring emerging that has a profound impact for industries - from education and sustainability to robotics and artificial intelligence.

This year, 138 technologies developed by established companies, startups, or research teams are featured for their potential to revolutionize the lives of consumers, businesses, and society overall. While not all technologies are available in the market yet, each is reaching key milestones to have a proven impact in the next five years.

Epicore has developed pioneering sweat-sensing wearable solutions that offer real-time insights about hydration, stress, nutrition, and wellness. Epicore's technology taps into the underlying biochemistry and metabolic health by measuring sweat bio-composition and fluid losses in tandem with traditional digital biomarkers. With the backing of several Fortune 500 customers, this non-invasive technology has been commercialized across the connected worker, sports performance, and clinical trials sectors, enabling hyper-personalized management of hydration and recovery.

"We're deeply honored to be recognized by Fast Company as part of the Next Big Things in Tech class of 2024," said Dr. Roozbeh Ghaffari, CEO and co-founder of Epicore. "This recognition underscores the pressing need for disruptive technology to unlock personalized hydration and metabolic health insights for people around the world grappling with the long enduring effects of extreme heat, malnutrition, and climate change."

"The Next Big Things in Tech provides a fascinating glimpse at near- and long-term technological breakthroughs across a variety of sectors," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Spanning everything from semiconductors to agricultural gene editing, the companies featured in this year's list are tackling some of the world's most pressing and vexing problems."

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.

About Epicore Biosystems

Founded in 2017, Epicore Biosystems is a digital health solutions company developing advanced sweat-sensing wearables that provide real-time personalized hydration and health insights. Their clinically validated biowearable solutions and cloud analytics are deployed globally and licensed by leading Fortune 500 companies, the Department of Defense and the National Institute of Health. To learn more, visit .

