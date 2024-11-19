VEGAIN Named Preferred Supplement Partner Of The Vancouver Warriors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NANAIMO, BC, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - VEGAIN, the premier plant-based sports nutrition brand, has been named the Preferred Supplement Partner of the Vancouver Warriors for the 2024.2025 season. This partnership brings together two organizations committed to performance, resilience, and pushing the boundaries of what's possible in sport.

VEGAIN, the premier plant-based sports nutrition brand based in Nanaimo BC, is named as the preferred partner of the Vancouver Warriors National Lacrosse League (NLL) team for the 2024-2025 season. (CNW Group/VEGAIN)

VEGAIN's reputation for working with elite athletes and fitness professionals has positioned it as a trusted name in sports nutrition. With this partnership, VEGAIN will support the Vancouver Warriors as they compete in the toughest lacrosse league in the world. Both organizations share a relentless drive for excellence and a commitment to supporting athlete performance and recovery at the highest level.

"We're excited to team up with the Vancouver Warriors, a group of athletes who embody the grit and determination that define our brand," said Edan Wolk, Founder and CEO of VEGAIN. "They are fierce competitors on the field, and we're proud to be part of their journey this season."

This collaboration represents a shared vision of strength and success, making it a natural fit for VEGAIN as it continues to expand its presence in the professional sports community. Known for their dynamic play and passionate fan base, the Vancouver Warriors are a perfect partner for VEGAIN as both look to break new ground and challenge expectations.

The Vancouver Warriors and VEGAIN are both focused on fuelling greatness, making this partnership one to watch as the 2024.2025 season unfolds.

VEGAIN is a high-performance, plant-based sports nutrition brand based in Nanaimo, British Columbia. Since its founding in 2023, VEGAIN has set a new standard in the sports nutrition industry, working closely with professional athletes and fitness experts to deliver products that drive results. For more information, visit [vegain ]( ).

Canucks Sports & Entertainment is Western Canada's sports & entertainment leader providing world class entertainment in multiple venues in British Columbia. From watching one's first NHL game to singing along with a favourite artist, Canucks Sports & Entertainment strives to create unforgettable moments that inspire, excite, and unite us all. Regardless of the score, the event or the night, our goal is to provide a world class experience for you and your guests from the moment you arrive, to the end of the event.

