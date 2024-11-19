Kuwait Cabinet Approves Draft Decrees Regarding New Appointments

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Cabinet approved on Tuesday a draft decree appointing the chairperson and deputy chairperson of the Kuwait Intelligence Unit for a period of four years.

The Cabinet also approved a draft decree appointing the chairperson, deputy chairperson and members of the board of directors of the Public Authority for Roads and Land for a period of four years.

The Cabinet also approved a draft decree forming a committee to appeal decisions of the Central Agency for Public Tenders for a period of three years.

The Cabinet referred the draft decrees to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)

jy







MENAFN19112024000071011013ID1108902297