Kuwait Cabinet Approves Draft Decrees Regarding New Appointments

11/19/2024 9:20:06 AM
KUWAIT, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Cabinet approved on Tuesday a draft decree appointing the chairperson and deputy chairperson of the Kuwait financial Intelligence Unit for a period of four years.
The Cabinet also approved a draft decree appointing the chairperson, deputy chairperson and members of the board of directors of the Public Authority for Roads and Land transport for a period of four years.
The Cabinet also approved a draft decree forming a committee to appeal decisions of the Central Agency for Public Tenders for a period of three years.
The Cabinet referred the draft decrees to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)
