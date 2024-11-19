TELCLOUD Partners With TD SYNNEX To Expand Global Distribution Of White Label POTS Line Replacement Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TELCLOUD offers simple setup and robust backend support, allowing businesses to efficiently modernize infrastructure as POTS line replacement becomes crucial.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Following a successful appearance at TD SYNNEX Inspire 2024, TELCLOUD is thrilled to announce its strengthened partnership with TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. Through the partnership, TD SYNNEX's extensive of resellers, MSPs, and telecommunications leaders will gain direct access to TELCLOUD's white-label POTS line replacement solutions.

TD SYNNEX partners can seamlessly transition their customers from legacy copper-based POTS lines to advanced digital and wireless communication technologies. With over a billion lines globally still relying on outdated POTS infrastructure, this partnership offers partners a tremendous opportunity to capture a significant share of this growing market and drive new recurring revenue.

TELCLOUD's solutions are designed for fast deployment and seamless integration, enabling TD SYNNEX partners to roll out fully branded products that satisfy the growing demand for dependable, modern telecom infrastructure.

“We've had fantastic conversations with TD SYNNEX partners during Inspire 2024, confirming that we are indeed on the right track,” said Jake Jacoby, CEO of TELCLOUD.“This partnership validates the benefits of our technology, and we are thrilled to deliver these to a broader audience through TD SYNNEX's extensive network.”

“In today's market, companies are under immense pressure to drive growth despite margin and supply chain challenges,” said Scott Young, Senior Vice President of Vendor Management at TD SYNNEX. "With TELCLOUD added to our comprehensive portfolio of vendor partners, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings so customers can do great things with technology."

TELCLOUD participated in the TD SYNNEX Inspire 2024 conference, held from October 10-11 at the Greenville Convention Center in Greenville, SC.



About TELCLOUD

TELCLOUD, the global leader in white label POTS line replacement, enables channel partners worldwide to grow their businesses with our customizable and scalable Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS). Exclusively designed for telecommunications providers, resellers, and MSPs, we offer a fully supported backend that seamlessly integrates with existing business infrastructures across global markets. Our no single point-of-failure approach ensures 99.999% reliability, utilizing a unique redundancy in connectivity, power, and global networks. With simple setup, streamlined deployment, and wholesale pricing, partners can quickly realize new multiple recurring revenue opportunities, gaining exceptional business value while providing cost-effective savings to their customers.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX's 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit , follow our newsroom or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

