“We are excited to be returning to the SAME Federal Small Business Conference and proud to present our portfolio of BAA and BABA-compliant LED lighting solutions,” stated Michael Jenkins, Orion CEO who will be in attendance.“Our products are renowned for their exceptional performance, high quality, and ease of installation, making them an excellent choice for federal and public sector projects.”

Joining Jenkins at the conference will be Orion Board of Directors member and former SAME President, Heather Wishart-Smith, P.E., PMP, LEED AP BD+C. Wishart-Smith will moderate the educational session 'Maximize Government Contracting Success Through Harnessing the Power of AI', scheduled for Thursday, November 21, from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm in rooms 220-221 of the convention center.

“I look forward to the opportunity to attend the conference each year and engage with SAME members,” said Wishart-Smith.“This event provides an excellent opportunity to highlight Orion's sustainable LED lighting and EV charging solutions and their alignment with the demands of federal projects. As a board member, I am proud of the detailed attention Orion dedicates to these initiatives.”

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and maintenance services. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe, and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our sustainability goals and progress here , or visit our website at .

