Novartis Ranks First In 2024 Access To Medicine Index

Basel, November 19, 2024 – Novartis has ranked first in the 2024 Access to Medicine Index (ATMI) report published today, highlighting the company's leadership in improving access to medicines around the world.

The Index, published every two years, is an independent report that assesses 20 of the world's largest research-based pharmaceutical companies on their efforts to improve access to medicines, vaccines and diagnostics across 81 diseases in 113 low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

The report specifically calls out Novartis leading portfolio and pipeline across non-communicable diseases and priority high-burden diseases such as malaria, Chagas disease, and dengue, and its widespread access strategies for late-stage pipeline candidates. Half of the best practices highlighted in the report reference Novartis.

Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan said: "Our first-place ranking in the 2024 Access to Medicine Index reflects our fundamental commitment to ensuring breakthrough medicines reach people who need them, regardless of where they live. Throughout our company history, we've maintained access to medicine as a priority and continued to find ways to deeply integrate it into the earliest stages of our R&D pipeline. As a physician scientist who started his career in public health, I've seen firsthand the difference companies like ours can make in delivering treatment to patients. We have more to do as an industry to close the access gap, but today's recognition is made possible by our 70,000+ associates and partners who are committed to reimagining medicine so we can improve and extend patients' lives around the world.”

In 2023, Novartis medicines reached 284 million patients worldwide, and 33.2 million patients with its access initiatives. The report highlights how Novartis access initiatives are supporting the company to achieve this, including:



Comprehensive access-to-medicine strategies integrated into the overall company strategy, with access plans in place for 100% of priority late-stage pipeline candidates

Wide registration of innovative products in LMICs and operating an inclusive business model to improve access to its products in multiple low-income and least-developed countries

Best practice for malaria access plans, including a novel ganaplacide/lumefantrine-SDF combination in adults and children with malaria currently in Phase III trials in partnership with Medicine for Malaria Venture (MMV) Together with the Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi), Novartis progressed into Phase II clinical trial for an oral drug against visceral leishmaniasis in Ethiopia

Lutz Hegemann, President of Global Health at Novartis, said:“Ensuring broad and inclusive access to medical innovation is core to how we maximize our positive impact as a sustainable business. While this index is testament to the progress we have made, there is more to be done, and we remain committed to working with our partners to ensure that every innovation we discover is accessible to everyone who needs it.”

About the Access to Medicines Index

The ATMI is a bi-annual index published by the Access to Medicine Foundation (ATMF) and measures the performance of the top 20 research-based pharmaceutical companies to improve access to medicines and healthcare in low- and middle-income countries. In addition to the ATMI, Novartis participates in other Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) ratings informing investor decision making, including CDP, Sustainalytics, ISS ESG, and MSCI.

The Access to Medicine Foundation is an independent non-profit organization established in 2003 that seeks to transform the healthcare ecosystem by motivating and mobilizing companies to expand access to their essential healthcare products in low- and middle-income countries. The Foundation is an independent non-profit organization, funded by the UK and Dutch governments, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, the Wellcome Trust, AXA Investment Managers and Stewart Investors. The Foundation is a registered charity in the Netherlands (ANBI status).

Novartis is an innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people's lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious disease. Our medicines reach more than 250 million people worldwide.

