Israeli Occupation Forces Kill 3 Palestinians South Jenin, West Bank
11/19/2024 6:04:48 AM
RAMALLAH, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- The Israeli Occupation forces killed on Tuesday three Palestinian youths during an incursion south of Jenin city, West Bank, said a Palestinian source.
The General Authority of Civilian Affairs (GACA) revealed that youths Raed Haniyseh, 24, Anwar Sabaneh, 25, and Suleiman Tazazah, 32, were shot dead by the Israeli occupation forces, which kept their remains.
The Israeli occupation alleged that the Palestinians launched an attack against its forces before it surrounded them in a house south of Jenin city.
The number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank since yesterday had reached four with one Noor Arafat, 18, succumbing to the shooting of Israeli occupation forces in the eastern area of Nablus city. (end)
