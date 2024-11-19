IWCO Expands Capabilities With New Partnership And Investments In Mail-Gard® Division

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Nov. 19, 2024

IWCO, a leader in data-driven direct mail solutions, is excited to announce its critical communications division, Mail-Gard® , has entered a strategic partnership with a major healthcare provider. This collaboration underscores IWCO's position as a trusted direct marketing partner

in critical communications business continuity, disaster recovery, and print-to-mail outsourcing services.

In response to the growing demand for robust disaster solutions,

IWCO is making significant investments in advanced print-to-mail equipment, enhancing Mail-Gard's ability to provide seamless business recovery services. This enhancement highlights IWCO's commitment to delivering secure, state-of-the-art critical communications solutions that meet the unique needs of highly regulated industries.

"Our partnership with this leading healthcare provider and our ongoing investments in new technology represent IWCO's dedication to supporting client resilience and operational restoration," said Ken McDonald, Chief Production Officer at IWCO. "With Mail-Gard, our clients can be confident in their partnership with IWCO to support their most critical communication needs."

Mail-Gard, a pioneer in print-to-mail disaster recovery services since 1996, supports Fortune 1000 companies and government entities with unmatched print-to-mail services. With a 100% success rate for declaration support, Mail-Gard safeguards vital mailings against natural disasters, operational disruptions, and other unforeseen events.

IWCO is committed to delivering personalized, data-driven direct mail solutions that drive client success and uphold business continuity.

About IWCO

IWCO is a leading provider of data-driven performance marketing services that has served the direct marketing industry for more than 50 years, transforming direct mail for better results.

From data and analytics to hyper-personalization and mail optimization, IWCO leverages in-house expertise and leading-edge technology to deliver direct mail campaigns that drive customer acquisition and maximize Return on Marketing Investment (ROMI). To access the latest insights on the power of direct marketing, visit

Instant Web, LLC (dba "IWCO") is a privately held Delaware corporation. Cerberus Capital Management and related entities control 100% of Instant Web, LLC.

