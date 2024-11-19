QIIB Achieves ISO 27001:2022 Certification For Information Security Management System

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: QIIB obtained ISO 27001:2022 certification in the field of cybersecurity for the second year running. Last year, the was one of the first institutions in the State of Qatar to get this certification based on the new standards.

ISO 27001 is one of the world's highly regarded certifications, awarded to institutions and companies who meet the highest requirements and standards in information security and customer data protection, and exert their best efforts to enhance their digital security.

Commenting on QIIB's achievement of ISO 27001:2022 certification once again, Mohammad Jamil Ahmad Hamad (pictured), Head of the Risks Sector at QIIB said,“QIIB's continued leadership in cybersecurity and its unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards protection for customer data and other banking operations are undoubtedly positive”.

“Obtaining the ISO27001:2022 certification confirms our full commitment to the updated controls to enhance data privacy protection, and this in turn is in line with the efforts required to implement Qatar Law No. (13) of 2016 regarding the protection of personal data privacy”, he added.

The Head of the Risks Sector confirms,“The security standards that we apply are of great importance given that the bank has achieved great achievements in the field of digital transformation over the past few years, and most of the services and products have been made accessible through the digital channels of the bank, enhancing operational efficiency and customer confidence in the bank's services”.