Wittkieffer Launches Global Emerging Sciences Practice

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Bridging Fundamental Research & Real-World Impact in Life Sciences

OAK BROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WittKieffer, the premier executive search and leadership advisory firm improving quality of life through impactful leadership, today announced the launch of a new practice dedicated exclusively to supporting organizations at the forefront of foundational scientific research and translating such research into therapeutic realities. This innovative new practice, Global Emerging Sciences (GES), builds on the firm's longstanding work with research centers worldwide and their essential connectivity to commercial life sciences and healthcare delivery.As it has for 55 years, WittKieffer specializes in enabling the leadership of organizations at the nexus of life sciences, education, and healthcare delivery - the Quality of Life Ecosystem. Establishing GES reinforces WittKieffer's commitment to supporting the broader research communities and their connectivity to delivering essential care to people and communities worldwide. With the emergence of next-generation technologies powering advanced research - such as cell and gene therapies, AI-enabled development, and biodata supporting real-world evidence - the life sciences community is experiencing a renaissance in its ability to develop novel therapies that dramatically improve population and individual health.GES will provide leadership solutions that enhance the translation of these advanced technologies into viable commercial solutions. Natalie Derry , a proven leadership consultant in global education and academic medicine, will lead this new practice as Managing Partner. A registered neuroscience nurse by training, Derry has completed senior administrative and academic search assignments on behalf of globally recognized institutions, including Oxford University, Wellcome Sanger Institute, Institut Pasteur, the UK Biobank, the Nuffield Department of Population Health, the Usher Institute and the Institute of Genetics and Cancer of the University of Edinburgh, and the Institute for Neuroscience and Cardiovascular Research, among many others."I am inspired to lead this important new practice for WittKieffer. We are witnessing a new evolution in scientific advancement enabled by the convergence of traditional bioscience, advanced genetic and cellular technologies, and digital technologies," Derry said. "Leadership and talent also must evolve to take full advantage of the enormous potential for emerging areas like computational biology, population health, epidemiology and immunology, and precision medicine. By connecting groundbreaking research leadership to commercial and investor communities seeking next-generation therapies and leaders, we can help this ecosystem convert science into outcomes."As part of the broader Global Life Sciences team at WittKieffer, GES will focus on innovation hubs within life sciences, including private and captive innovation centers, biobanks, related analytic and research services, and corporate and investor-backed development programs that harness the power of this research and data. In doing so, GES will also gain deep insight into the connection between research science and its commercialization by life sciences companies and their investors.GES will also work closely with colleagues in WittKieffer's Academic Medicine practice to ensure seamless client focus and solutions. Reflecting this one firm approach, WittKieffer is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Bean, Ph.D. as Of Counsel for Academic Medicine and Global Emerging Sciences. Most recently Vice Provost for Research at Rush University and Dean of the Rush University Graduate College in Chicago, Dr. Bean is a widely recognized authority in research administration and strategy to enhance scientific services and enterprises."WittKieffer's heritage as a firm is the continuous pursuit of helping organizations in the Quality of Life Ecosystem solve for opportunities and challenges through the lens of leadership," said Michael Castleman, Executive Partner for WittKieffer's Global Life Sciences & Investor Backed Healthcare Markets. "Our Global Emerging Sciences practice builds on this rich heritage to facilitate the movement of advanced scientific research to impactful solutions for health and well-being. WittKieffer is uniquely positioned to achieve this due to its deep specialization in and relationships across life sciences, academic medicine, and healthcare delivery."About WittKiefferWittKieffer is the premier executive search and leadership advisory firm developing impactful leadership teams for organizations that improve quality of life. We work exclusively with organizations in not-for-profit and for-profit healthcare, life sciences, and education – the“Quality of Life Ecosystem.” Leveraging our unwavering focus on this complex ecosystem, we help clients solve challenging problems through executive search, interim leadership and leadership advisory services. We strengthen organizations that make the world better. Visit wittkieffer to learn more.

