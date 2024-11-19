(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Banco do Brasil (BB) has unveiled a series of notable partnerships aimed at promoting sustainable practices. These collaborations, announced during the G20 Leaders' Summit, involve significant investments from Italian and German banks. The initial totals 300 million euros ($315 million).



José Ricardo Sasseron, BB's Vice President of and Corporate Sustainability, emphasized the importance of these agreements. He noted that the G20 has never before addressed social issues, environmental concerns, and transition with such depth and commitment.



A key partnership involves KFW , Germany's development bank. They have signed a memorandum with BB to finance bioeconomy initiatives in the Amazon. This agreement initially allocates 50 million euros for socio-bioeconomy investments. These funds will support riverside, indigenous, and quilombola communities.







Henrique Vasconcelos, BB's executive for sustainable business and finance, revealed more details. He stated that the German bank's investment could potentially reach 150 million euros. In total, these investments could amount to 800 million euros ($840 million). BB has already applied 1.5 billion reais to bioeconomy projects.



Another significant deal involves Italy's CDP development bank and Sace, the Italian guarantee agency. This 500-million-euro operation will support flood-affected areas in Rio Grande do Su . It will also promote small businesses and expand bilateral trade. This brings the total sustainable operations with the Italian agency to 500 million euros.

Banco do Brasil Forges Sustainable Partnerships with European Powerhouses

BB has also formed a technical agreement with Petrobras Biocombustível (Pbio). This partnership aims to strengthen the biofuel supply chain. It will explore opportunities in the biofuel sector and ensure the acquisition of inputs from suppliers and cooperatives.



Sasseron highlighted Pbio's progress in biofuel production. He noted that biofuel currently makes up 14% of diesel, with plans to reach 15% by 2025. This project not only provides fuel but also aids in reforestation efforts.



BB's commitment to sustainability extends beyond these partnerships. By 2030, the bank aims to reduce CO2 emissions by 90 million tons. It also plans to expand its presence in the carbon credit market, focusing on Brazilian biomes.



Geovanne Tobias, BB's Financial Vice President, emphasized the bank's long-term perspective. He stated that while investors often focus on quarterly results, BB prioritizes sustainable outcomes. This approach aligns with the bank's 216-year history and its vision for the future.



These initiatives primarily target the Amazon region but may extend to other biomes in the future. They represent a significant step towards sustainable development and environmental protection in Brazil.

MENAFN19112024007421016031ID1108900629