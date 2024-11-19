Uzbek Minister Lauds Qatar's Advance Communications Infrastructure

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: of Digital Technologies of the Republic of Uzbekistan H E Sherzod Shermatov lauded the significant achievements of the State of Qatar in advancing the information and communications sector.

In a statement to QNA, he emphasised that the State of Qatar, leveraging its extensive capabilities and expertise, has successfully established an advanced infrastructure encompassing telecommunications and modern data centres. He highlighted Qatar's creation of a supportive environment for the growth of emerging companies, positioning it as a potential global hub for information and communications technology.

Shermatov commended the distinguished cooperation between the State of Qatar and Uzbekistan across various fields, expressing his aspiration to further enhance collaboration, particularly in the ICT sector. He noted the participation of several Qatari companies in Uzbekistan's Information and Communications Technology Week, the country's largest event of its kind, aimed at exploring opportunities to bolster investment cooperation between the two nations.

The Minister underlined Uzbekistan's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Qatar in multiple domains, particularly in exchanging expertise, building capacities, and enhancing training opportunities for youth. He also highlighted the potential for Qatari companies to expand their business operations in Uzbekistan, a country offering numerous investment opportunities.