Japan, UK Pms Agree To Launch Economic 'Two-Plus-Two' Talks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- Japanese Prime Shigeru Ishiba and his British counterpart Keir Starmer have agreed to launch an economic version of the "two-plus-two" talks among their foreign and ministers, Japan's Foreign said Tuesday.

Ishiba and Starmer reached the agreement at their meeting on sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro on Monday, the ministry said in a press release.

The two leaders also shared the view that achieving strong economic growth is a common priority between the two countries.

The new ministerial framework will aim to "further advance bilateral cooperation, in the field of economy including trade and economic-security between Japan and the UK," according to the ministry.

It will be the second time for Japan to establish such bilateral economic "two-plus-two" talks, following the one with the US launched in 2022.

Ishiba and Starmer also shared the recognition that the security of the Euro-Atlantic and the Indo-Pacific is inseparable, and vowed to strongly promote their cooperation to realize a "free and open" Indo-Pacific.

Such cooperation includes a trilateral project with Italy to develop a next-generation fighter jet and deployment of the UK's carrier strike group to the Indo-Pacific in 2025, as well as the Japan Self-Defense Forces' asset protection measures to the UK, according to the document.

In addition, the two leaders confirmed their continued close coordination on various issues in the international community, such as the situation in East Asia and Ukraine. (end)

mk













MENAFN19112024000071011013ID1108900361