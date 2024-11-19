KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down To USD 71.50 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti oil price fell 23 cents to reach USD 71.50 per barrel on Monday, compared with USD 71.73 pb on Friday, according to the price announced by the Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday. At the global market, went up by USD 2.26 to USD 73.30 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate rose by USD 2.14 to hit USD 69.16 pb. (end) km

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.