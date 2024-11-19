Shescales Program Announces 2024-2025 Cohort

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Three female-founded companies will receive pro bono marketing advisory support through 2025

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SheScales , a marketing advisory program powered by Rain the Growth Agency , has selected three female-founded companies to participate in their 2024-2025 program. The program provides mentorship and dedicated in-kind marketing support for up to one calendar year to help each business scale.



The 2024-2025 selected cohort companies are:



ISCO Spirits – Co-founded by Manya Rubinstein in 2017, the Industrious Spirit Company (ISCO) produces sustainably-sourced vodka, gins, bourbons and specialty spirits and is based in Providence, Rhode Island. Many of their unique, handcrafted spirits are inspired by the Ocean State and local community of artists, designers, chefs, bartenders and farmers.



Mosaic Makers Collective - With a clear mission to create community and opportunity for local creative women, Mosaic Makers Collective was established in 2018 by Katy Sensenig Schilthuis. Based in Dallas, Texas, the company offers some of Texas' best high-quality handmade female-designed goods at their retail locations and on their online marketplace. This year, Mosaic Makers Collective introduced their first line of wholesale products and began offering creative classes.

The Laundry Basket LLC - The Laundry Basket LLC is an on-demand laundry service offering wash and fold, dry cleaning, alterations and home organization services. They are committed to sustainability, offering detergent options made with plant-based, biodegradable ingredients free of harsh chemicals. Founded by Hyacinth Tucker, a U.S. Army veteran, they serve Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia, Ohio, and Toronto, Canada, with plans to expand into more regions.



"We are thrilled to work with this inspiring group of female entrepreneurs, supporting their growth journeys with our tailored marketing advisory services," said Jane Crisan, Rain the Growth Agency Chief Executive Officer.



Each participating company will receive personalized consultation on their marketing strategies, business goals and campaigns through 2025 from a variety of strategists and subject matter expert volunteers at Rain the Growth Agency. The SheScales board of advisors will provide mentorship and networking opportunities for cohort members in areas outside of marketing.

About SheScales



SheScales supports female founders by providing DTC marketing and media advisory services in-kind, to help founders scale their companies fearlessly! We also provide networking opportunities and a home-grown community dedicated to empowering female leaders. Michelle Cardinal, founder and chairwoman of Rain the Growth Agency, created SheScales to serve as a marketing resource for women-led DTC brands. Marketing and media experts from within Rain the Growth Agency donate their time and expertise with a shared passion to improve gender equality in the American business landscape.

About Rain the Growth Agency



Rain the Growth Agency is an independent, women-led, fully integrated and performance-minded advertising agency. We link brand strategy, creative and production with audience targeting, dynamic cross-channel media investment and advanced analytics to achieve sales and branding goals simultaneously, without compromise. Our holistic Transactional Brand Building approach produces transformational growth for our clients ranging from DTC fast companies and category disruptors to established brands. Clients include Humana, Shopify, Curology, Cirkul, CenterWell, 1-800 Flowers, Lume, Babbel and BISSELL. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon since 1998, our agency has 250 employees nationwide.

