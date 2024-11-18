(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Renowned Artist to Design and Curate Upcoming Hong Kong and Las Vegas Festivals

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ComplexCon announces its 2025 Global Artistic Director and festival dates, with the pioneering festival of convergence culture heading back to Hong Kong, March 21-23, 2025 and Las Vegas, NV, October 25-26, 2025.

COMPLEXCON APPOINTS DANIEL ARSHAM AS 2025 GLOBAL ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

Continue Reading

For the first time, acclaimed contemporary artist Daniel Arsham will step into the role of the ComplexCon's 2025 Global Artistic Director for the upcoming Hong Kong and Las Vegas events. Designing the brand identity of the festival and building upon ComplexCon's history of working with the most prominent and innovative artists such as Takashi Murakami and Travis Scott, Arsham will weave his iconic visual style across sculpture, architecture, drawing and film into the overall aesthetic experience of the event, create immersive experiences and installations and also release exclusive merchandise available only at ComplexCon.

"I'm incredibly excited to join ComplexCon as the Artistic Director in 2025. This role feels like a full-circle moment, as so many people in this community have inspired me for years. Bringing together creatives, innovators, and fans from around the world is something I'm passionate about, and am honored to help shape that experience," said Arsham. "In the upcoming year, we're making it bigger than ever with special events in both Hong Kong and Las Vegas. I can't wait to see everyone come together for what will be an unforgettable moment."

Following a successful international expansion into these markets in 2024 and a meteoric inaugural Las Vegas event, ComplexCon will once again transform Hong Kong

and the Las Vegas Convention Center into epicenters of culture and creativity. The renowned festival will return to both cities to showcase the hottest brands in streetwear, unveil exclusive, limited-edition product releases, and feature headlining performances from the biggest names in music today alongside thought-provoking live panel discussions.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with SV Vision and Complex China to bring ComplexCon back to Hong Kong in 2025," said Aaron Levant, CEO of Complex. "The region's rapidly evolving youth culture provides an incredible backdrop for collaboration and inspiration and we look forward to further connecting with the next generation of thinkers, creators, and trendsetters who are shaping the future around the globe."

ComplexCon is the epicenter of today's convergence culture, redefining the boundaries of music, style, art, food, innovation, sports and beyond. Established in Long Beach in 2016,

ComplexCon has evolved into a global phenomenon, attracting the biggest names in fashion, music and art. The event is known for featuring exclusive releases from the likes of Nike and Adidas and appearances by Pharrell Williams, Virgil Abloh , Nigo, J Balvin, Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky and Hiroshi Fujiwara with artistic direction from globally acclaimed artists such as Takashi Murakami, Travis Scott and Cactus Jack, Verdy and Cactus Plant Flea Market.

Hong Kong 2025 VIP tickets will be available soon. For more information and to stay updated on the latest festival news, follow @complexcon on

TikTok ,

Twitter

and

Instagram

and @complexchinese on Instagram

for ComplexCon Hong Kong.

ABOUT COMPLEXCON

ComplexCon

is a groundbreaking global festival and exhibition that brings together music, style, sneakers, pop culture, art, food and innovation. A weekend where creative minds converge to celebrate the latest trends and ideas shaping our culture, the festival features immersive experiences, exclusive releases from the most influential brands, headlining performances by the biggest names in music and thought-provoking panel discussions from today's leading creatives.

ABOUT COMPLEX

Complex is the definitive platform for global youth culture and music lifestyle, seamlessly integrating cutting-edge content, commerce and live experiences with unparalleled scale.

Whether through video, long-form text, or social media, Complex tells stories of streetwear and style, music, sports, art and beyond. Its content engages in a dynamic conversation with the audience, reflecting and shaping the zeitgeist of convergence culture.

A powerful media juggernaut paired with a curated marketplace, Complex is redefining the way fans interact with their favorite brands and artists and reshaping the future of digital culture and commerce. Complex's strategic partnership with Universal Music Group will deliver unparalleled experiences and exclusive collaborations to passionate music fans.

ABOUT DANIEL ARSHAM

Daniel Arsham is a New York based artist whose practice spans fine art, architecture, performance, and film. Arsham's iconic works meld the past, present and future, showcasing the malleability and power of nostalgia, often through references to moments of the late 20th century. Eroded casts of modern artifacts and contemporary human figures, his works are crafted out of geological material such as sand, selenite and volcanic ash. These materials allow for the appearance and aesthetic of erosion or archeological, future relics, as Arsham has dubbed them. Arsham has been the subject of solo exhibitions at the Orange County Museum of Art, Musée Guimet, Paris, France; UCCA Center for Contemporary Art, Dune, China; MOCO Museum, Amsterdam, The Netherlands; HOW Museum, Shanghai, China; The Cranbrook Art Museum, Detroit, Michigan; and the High Museum of Art, Atlanta, Georgia, USA; among others. Arsham's works have been exhibited at the National Gallery of Victoria Triennial, Melbourne, Australia; The Athens Biennale in Athens, Greece; Musée Fenaille, Rodez, Carré d'Art de Nîmes, and Paris La Défense, France; Frieze Sculpture, London, U.K.; The Athens Biennale in Athens, Greece; and Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, Arkansas, SCAD Museum, Savannah, Georgia, Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago, the New Museum and MoMA PS1, New York, USA; among others.

SOURCE Complex

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED